DeSantis is in a rut. His trip to DC didn’t help.





[DeSantis] is in a much weaker position today than it was a few months ago. Trump is in a much stronger position, said Sarah Longwell, a moderate Republican strategist. DeSantis, she said, had a tough few weeks.

While DeSantis remains out of the race he plans to enter after Florida’s legislative session ends in the coming weeks, Trump has begun to consolidate support. The former president and a PAC who supports him are using the time to hammer the governor of Florida.

Three Florida Republicans joined four of their colleagues in backing Trump this week: Rep. Greg Steube announced his support for the former president Monday night on Newsmax, Rep. John Rutherford tweeted his support Tuesday afternoon, and Rep. Brian Mast told CNN he would be with Trump. He then confirmed his support for POLITICO, adding that he could chair a committee of veterans supporting the ex-president.

In a further affront, Texas Republican Rep. Lance Gooden released a statement on Tuesday noting that he had a positive meeting with DeSantis but still supports Trump.

At the same time, a Trump-supporting PAC took to the airwaves with an ad claiming DeSantis would cut Social Security and Medicaid while mocking him for apparently once eating chocolate pudding with his fingers. (DeSantis laughed off the jab in an interview with Piers Morgan last month, saying he had no recollection and calling it nonsense.)

A spokesperson for DeSantis did not respond to requests for comment, but his allies have started pushing back.

A PAC supporting him posted his own ad, showing a clip of him promising to keep the rights programs intact and contrasting it with another video of Trump indicating he would consider cutting them.

The Never Back Down PAC on Tuesday sought to compete with Trump for Florida endorsements, announcing support for Rep. Laurel Lee (R-Fla.), who had worked as secretary of state. In his statement, Lee cited his character and his commitment to fundamental conservative principles before focusing on what should be DeSantis’ main contrast with Trump: Ron DeSantis fights for what matters, and he wins when it matters. more.

In Washington, DeSantis addressed a packed room at the Heritage Foundation, where congressional staff and his family attended members.

Many lawmakers weren’t ready to endorse DeSantis, but expressed curiosity about his platform and his record. DeSantis drew a large turnout, even as protesters chanted outside.

Protesters react outside a political discussion featuring Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at the Heritage Foundation on Capitol Hill on April 18, 2023. | Francis Chung/POLITICS

I want to see a really robust primary. I think it would be healthy for the Republican Party to have a really strong debate on the issues, Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah) said. And I’d like to see if it’s Nikki Haley or Ron DeSantis or some of the others who might be running who haven’t announced that there are very sharp potential Republican presidential candidates. I would go see any of them.

Still, several Republican strategists who have criticized Trump are expressing concern about DeSantis’ prospects. The FiveThirtyEights polling average shows him trailing Trump by 23 points, but still far ahead of everyone else on the court.

In many ways, he was the favorite even ahead of Trump. He’s had a little trouble figuring out how best to handle it, said Wisconsin Republican Agent Mark Graul, who thinks DeSantis remains a very strong contender.

DeSantis is in DC trying to secure some mentions because every time Trump gets another mention he gets a whole news cycle out of it, added Longwell, who runs focus groups and publishes The Bulwark. DeSantis is about to make Trump seem inevitable.

Some donors and supporters are beginning to worry about DeSantis’ viability. They worry about Trump’s apparent strength, bolstered by the backlash from the Manhattan District prosecutors’ indictment. And in an unusual case, top GOP donor Thomas Peterffy told the Financial Times that he was withholding financial support from DeSantis’ bid, because of his stance on abortion and book bans.

The move is not just a financial blow; it undermines DeSantis’ argument that only woke Democrats are troubled by his support for legislation that removes flagged books from school library shelves until the book is banned or deemed appropriate.

If DeSantis was struggling to get the star treatment in Washington, it wasn’t exactly easy for him in his home country either. His long fight with Disney has drawn further criticism from other Republicans, including New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and the New Jersey ex. Governor Chris Christie.

He looks like a governor. It peaked months ago, said a Republican ex-New York politician who supports Trump but loves DeSantis and was granted anonymity to speak freely about the dynamics of the race. I don’t think the party is moving on until we’re done [Trumps] chance of return. The road to DeSantis 2028 is through Trump 2024.

The person added, Redemption today, DeSantis tomorrow.

Gary Fineout and Ally Mutnick contributed to this report.

