Raab has hired his own lawyers to defend himself in a bullying investigation





Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit means for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest information Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has asked his own legal team to defend themselves against allegations that he intimidated civil servants, according to the much-delayed Register of Ministerial Interests. The statement released on Wednesday came despite the taxpayer paying an estimated £222,000 bill for Boris Johnson’s legal fees as part of the probe into whether he lied to MPs about the party. In the long-awaited log, Mr Raabs’ entry notes read: The Minister has engaged counsel at his own expense in connection with the investigation by Adam Tolley KC.



I know the justice secretary has been busy trying to save his own job rather than doing it, but has the prime minister asked him when he’s going to get the prison system under control? Mr Keir Starmer Mr. Tolley was appointed in November to lead the investigation into Mr. Raab’s conduct, but it is unclear when Mr. Raab first engaged legal representation. It is unclear why Mr Raab paid for his own legal team when Mr Johnson, whose outside income since leaving office, has made him the highest paid MP in the past 12 months has received government support. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Mr Johnson had received taxpayer-funded lawyers because he was defending allegations relating to government business, distinguishing between obtaining funding for legal challenges over allegations regarding the conduct of a minister. Mr Raab is being investigated over eight official complaints about his behavior as Foreign Secretary, Brexit Secretary and in his first term as Justice Secretary. The process is expected to conclude shortly, with some reports indicating it may only be a matter of days before Mr Tolley’s report reaches the Prime Minister. During Prime Ministers Questions on Wednesday, Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer mocked Mr Raab over the matter as he attacked the government’s record on tackling crime. I know the justice secretary has been busy trying to save his own job rather than doing it, but has the prime minister asked him when he’s going to get the prison system under control?

