Trump’s top adviser to be interviewed by special prosecutors | donald trump





Donald Trump’s senior adviser and legal adviser Boris Epshteyn is due to be questioned on Thursday by special prosecutors investigating the former president’s retention of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago compound and his role in the attack of the Capitol on January 6.

The investigation that Epshteyn is being asked to talk about remains potentially unclear, according to a person familiar with the matter who confirmed the meeting on condition of anonymity. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

But the interview, which has been requested by special prosecutors, marks a moment of potential peril for Trump given that Epshteyn has been one of his closest advisers in recent years, with more knowledge of legal entanglements. former presidents than perhaps anyone else.

Throughout the Mar-a-Lago documents affair, Epshteyn simultaneously served as a member of Trump’s inner circle as a senior adviser for the 2024 campaign, and a member of Trump’s legal team as chief of draft head of civil and criminal cases. lawyers as in-house counsel.

The dual role means Epshteyn is considered to have the most information about decisions made by Trump and others as the investigation progresses the type of behind-the-scenes knowledge most prized by prosecutors in highly criminal cases. publicized.

Whether Epshteyn has legal exposure himself remains unclear. But he played a role in Trump’s legal teams’ sloppy response to a grand jury subpoena last year that demanded the return of all classified documents before the FBI seized 101 of those documents from Mar-a. -The girlfriend.

In this episode, Epshteyn coordinated the two Trump attorneys who were involved in delivering certain classified documents to the Justice Department and signing an attestation letter certifying compliance with the subpoena, which occurred. then proven to be false.

The scheduled interview with Epshteyn was the subject of conversations among some of Trump’s lawyers on Wednesday morning, who made it known internally that they dislike working with him, complaining that he acts like a gatekeeper to Trump. and gave him bad predictions in the silence of Manhattan. – silver case.

But Trump appreciated Epshteyn’s personal loyalty to him, and although he asked associates earlier this year if he was doing a good job after a series of legal defeats in the courts and his phone was seized by the FBI during the January 6 investigation, kept him as a trusted member of his entourage.

The documents case proved tricky for Trump’s entire legal team, with prosecutors uncharacteristically focused on the lawyers’ behavior.

Epshteyn’s interview makes him the fifth Trump lawyer to formally speak with Justice Department officials or testify before the grand jury in Washington to hear evidence regarding the potential mishandling of classified documents. and obstruction of justice by former presidents.

The grand jury recently heard testimony from Evan Corcoran, who led the initial search for Mar-a-Lago after Trump received the subpoena and was ordered to turn over detailed notes, due to the so-called criminal fraud exception to the solicitor-client. privilege protections.

Before Corcoran testified, his co-lawyer Tim Parlatore was subpoenaed to testify about additional Mar-a-Lago research he conducted after the Justice Department thought Trump might have other documents. classified in his possession. Alina Habba and Christina Bobb also testified before the grand jury.

