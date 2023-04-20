Donald Trump breaks silence on Instagram to promote his NFTs – but critics say the art is ‘gritty’ | American News





Donald Trump has released a second collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as the 2024 presidential race heats up.

The surreal digital artwork depicts the former president as George Washington, a chess piece and a lion wrestler…but not at the same time.

A total of 47,000 NFTs have been made available, costing $99 (£80) each – and the collection sold out in less than 24 hours.

But their arrival caused the value of the NFTs of the first collection to drop sharply.

Trump promoted his new collection on Instagram, in what was his first social media post since his ban was lifted following the Capitol riots.

In a video, he described NFTs as “beautiful” and “the greatest trading cards in history” – with “incredible artwork” that depicts him as a rockstar and a trucker.

But not everyone was overwhelmed by the quality of the non-fungible tokens, with some describing the artwork as “squeaky”.

Anyone who bought 47 of these NFTs – costing around $4,700 (£3,800) – would have been eligible for dinner with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Estimates suggest Trump has earned up to $1million (£800,000) from the sale of his first collection – and he could receive a similar windfall from this second release.

Molly Jane Zuckerman, opinion editor at crypto news site Blockworks, told Sky News: “Anyone who says the NFT market is dead is absolutely wrong.

“The fact that this particular collection sold out as quickly as it did is proof that people are still willing to buy literally anything if it’s an NFT.”

This all comes weeks after Trump became the first former US president to face criminal charges.

Earlier this month he appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to 34 counts. He was accused of using silent payments to cover up alleged affairs.

How do these NFTs work?

NFTs have taken the world by storm in 2021.

“Non-fungible” actually means that each piece of art is unique or a small number of them have been created.

An example of a fungible item is a banknote if Kate gives Gemma a ten, Kate would not be upset if she later received a different note.

Airline tickets are a good example of something that is not fungible. Although they may look similar, each has a different seat number, class and destination. If Kate offered Gemma a first class ticket to Sydney, she might be upset if she was given an economy class ticket back.

When it comes to Donald Trump’s NFTs, no more than 10 copies of each trading card design have been created – and some are one-of-a-kind.

This scarcity may lead to an increase in the value of digital art – but given that there are now a total of 92,000 Trump NFTs, there could be downward pressure on prices.

