RMB-based trade hasn’t worked out for Moscow – Asia Times

Although China and Russia have in recent months encouraged businesses to settle trade in the two countries’ currencies in an attempt to end the “dollar’s hegemony”, Moscow has so far avoided retaining the yuan as it slows down the market.

In a recently published research report, the Bank of Russia, the country’s central bank, explains that Russian exporters and importers suffer from currency risks when settling their trade in non-convertible and volatile renminbi. It also indicates that there are not enough derivatives for traders to hedge the Chinese currency.

The central bank says Russia has been selling renminbi since the beginning of this year. For example, the news media reportedon April 10, the country disposed of about 320 million yuan ($46.6 million) in exchange for Western currencies.

On April 5, journalists asked Dmitry Tulin, first deputy governor of the Bank of Russia, why Russia sold off the yuan in February and March. He blamed Beijing for refusing to allow Russian companies and individuals to hold renminbi in cash.

Although the renminbi has become a prominent trading currency on the Moscow Stock Exchange and China is now Russia’s largest trading partner, the Chinese central bank does not want renminbi notes circulating abroad , Tulin said.

He said Russia had high hopes of being able to get yuan notes instead of dollars and euros, but those hopes have faded.

He said that because of this, the Russian central bank has no option to relax the existing rule under which an individual in Russia cannot withdraw more than US$10,000 of foreign currency from accounts. banking per year. He said the rule had been extended until September 9.

China has encouraged the internationalization of the renminbi for more than a decade but, likely for anti-money laundering reasons, only allows its banknotes to be used in its territories, including Hong Kong and Macao.

The Tulins speech is quoted by a Chinese writer named Xu Sanlang in a article published on April 10.

Xu says that because Russia has decided to allow foreigners to sell off their Russian assets worth up to $15-20 billion by 2023, it will face capital outflow from this. amount this year. He says the ruble will be under pressure as Russia cannot be paid in US dollars and euros due to Western sanctions.

He says that since Beijing and Moscow began promoting the use of local currencies in trade settlement last year, Russia has accumulated about 251.5 billion yuan ($36.5 billion).

He notes that the Russian National Wealth Fund, a sovereign wealth fund, has committed to converting 60% of its foreign exchange reserves into renminbi in the next few years, but, in fact, it continues to sell renminbi assets. He says Russia held less than 20 billion yuan in renminbi assets at the end of March.

Between last July and November, the ruble floated at 60 to the US dollar. But since December, it has gradually fallen by 27%. It was trading at 81.9 to the dollar on Wednesday. Media reports that Russians have been lining up at banks for foreign currency in recent months.

On March 21, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Moscow and agreed to strengthen economic ties between China and Russia.

But on April 11, the Bank of Russia published its research reporttitled Overview of the Russian Financial Sector and Financial Tools, to highlight problems in yuan-ruble settlement.

The report says that due to Western sanctions, Russia now receives more foreign currency from friendly countries,” but the country’s exporters and importers face new currency risks as their trade contracts are still denominated in US dollars and US dollars. euros.

The currencies of friendly countries are generally non-convertible or partially convertible, he said. They can have high volatility but there are fewer derivatives for these currencies than traditional ones, which makes it difficult for traders to hedge their currencies.

He says it is complicated for two friendly countries to settle their exchanges in local currencies if they have an unbalanced bilateral trade. He says one side can have too much or too little change on the other side.

When we pay for goods from friendly countries in their currencies, some countries require us to pay in dollars and euros. This creates additional difficulties for us, he says.

It says Russia will still need to obtain enough foreign currency from hostile states, a term that refers to dollars and euros, to buy foreign goods. He adds that the sale of renminbi for these currencies will increase the cost of imports from Russia, while the Chinese banks concerned could face secondary sanctions.

The report was first cited by Chinese media on April 12, followed by others news sites the last days. Some Chinese columnists tried to defend the Sino-Russian monetary partnership.

On Tuesday, a Chongqing-based writer published a article with the title Russia has become hostile. What is its intention to get rid of the renminbi? Will Sino-Russian relations be affected?

He says Russia seems ruthless in selling yuan, but such a move may be justified as the country is being sanctioned by the United States and Europe as the renminbi has depreciated since last year. He says that by selling the Chinese currency, Russia has also contributed to the internationalization of the renminbi.

Over the past year, the renminbi has eased about 7.3% to 6.89 to the dollar. Last November, it fell to 7.3 to the dollar.

