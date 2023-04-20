Politics
Apple Inc – Tim Cook meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Apple aims for growth
On his first trip to India in seven years, Cook opened the country’s first Apples store in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Cook with Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday
PTI
|
New Delhi
|
Posted on 20.04.23, 06:01
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday as the iPhone maker seeks to invest more in the world’s second-largest smartphone market.
Cook, on his first trip to India in seven years, opened the country’s first Apples retail store in Mumbai on Tuesday and will launch another in Delhi on Thursday.
In a post on Twitter, the Apple chief said his company is committed to investing across the country. Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can have on India’s future, from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we are committed to growing and investing in everything the country. Cook tweeted.
Modi said he exchanged views on various topics. An absolute pleasure to meet you, tim_cook! Happy to exchange views on various topics and highlight the ongoing technological transformations in India, Modi tweeted.
Seeking to replicate what China has done to Apple’s business over the past 15 years, the tech giant is targeting India’s massive market with a growing middle class to fuel sales growth and potentially make a base for the production of millions of Apple devices.
Cook, whose business hit a new record of nearly $6 billion in sales for the year ended March 31, met the Prime Minister on Wednesday.
Cook also met with Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Rajeev Chandrashekar.
The officials said that in his meeting with ministers, Cook called for continued political stability and support to bring the component ecosystem to India as well as government support for the skills.
Apple is looking to train app developers in India and has set up an accelerator in Bangalore.
During his meeting with Vaishnaw, officials said Cook expressed satisfaction with the government’s support for India’s tech industry. Apple, which has created more than a million jobs in India over the past two years, said it plans to double that number soon.
Apple controls a small base of just 4% of India’s roughly 700 million smartphone users, which is currently dominated by cheaper local brands, as well as Chinese and South Korean manufacturers.
In contrast, Apple made sales of $74 billion in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan in fiscal 2022. That’s about 18% of its total revenue in the period.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/business/tim-cook-meets-prime-minister-narendra-modi-as-apple-eyes-growth/cid/1930989
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UK warns China about threat of foreigners in UK | News
- ‘Get Bollywood out’: Mani Ratnam urges Hindi cinema to stop using the term and create a new identity for Indian cinema
- Google staff warned AI was a ‘pathological liar’ before release
- Missouri S&T – News & Events – Missouri S&T materials science student joins ASM International board
- The earthquake near Antioch shakes the eastern Gulf, beyond
- Trump: Donald Trump’s former CFO Weisselberg released from prison
- Minuteman III Test Launch Shows US Nuclear Force’s Safe and Effective Deterrence Readiness > Air Force > Article Display
- Arts and entertainment events | Daily Inter Lake
- 2023 CUNYAC/HSS Mens Tennis Championship Bracket Announced
- Marvel’s Heroes Bring Their Fiercest Looks to Mutantkind’s Monumental Night in New Hellfire Gala Variant Covers
- Netflix hit hardest by drop in UK streaming subscribers
- Latest Global Payments News, April 19, 2023 | Source of Payments