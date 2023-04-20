Apple Inc – Tim Cook meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Apple aims for growth

On his first trip to India in seven years, Cook opened the country’s first Apples store in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Cook, on his first trip to India in seven years, opened the country’s first Apples retail store in Mumbai on Tuesday and will launch another in Delhi on Thursday.

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday as the iPhone maker seeks to invest more in the world’s second-largest smartphone market.

In a post on Twitter, the Apple chief said his company is committed to investing across the country. Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can have on India’s future, from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we are committed to growing and investing in everything the country. Cook tweeted.

Modi said he exchanged views on various topics. An absolute pleasure to meet you, tim_cook! Happy to exchange views on various topics and highlight the ongoing technological transformations in India, Modi tweeted.

Seeking to replicate what China has done to Apple’s business over the past 15 years, the tech giant is targeting India’s massive market with a growing middle class to fuel sales growth and potentially make a base for the production of millions of Apple devices.

Cook, whose business hit a new record of nearly $6 billion in sales for the year ended March 31, met the Prime Minister on Wednesday.

Cook also met with Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Rajeev Chandrashekar.

The officials said that in his meeting with ministers, Cook called for continued political stability and support to bring the component ecosystem to India as well as government support for the skills.

Apple is looking to train app developers in India and has set up an accelerator in Bangalore.

During his meeting with Vaishnaw, officials said Cook expressed satisfaction with the government’s support for India’s tech industry. Apple, which has created more than a million jobs in India over the past two years, said it plans to double that number soon.

Apple controls a small base of just 4% of India’s roughly 700 million smartphone users, which is currently dominated by cheaper local brands, as well as Chinese and South Korean manufacturers.

In contrast, Apple made sales of $74 billion in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan in fiscal 2022. That’s about 18% of its total revenue in the period.