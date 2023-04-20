Think Emily in Paris crossed with Hogwarts and a Boris Johnson after-party The Irish Times





Remember when everyone wanted to talk like characters in an Aaron Sorkin drama? It was in the heyday of Sorkins West Wing, a love letter to pre-Trump liberal politics and, more so, a valentine for talking quickly while walking briskly to your workplace (bonus points for doing it all clutching a large takeaway coffee). Those days are a long time ago, which perhaps explains why The Diplomat (Netflix, starting today) feels like it’s past its sell-by date. The showrunner is West Wing Writers’ Room graduate Debora Cahn, and you can possibly hear the Sorkin Effect in dialogue that aims to be clever but lands on painful verbs. Keri Russell plays Kate, an American career diplomat poised for a post in Kabul when a complicated international emergency involving Iran and the British Navy results in her reassignment to the UK. She’s Uncle Sam’s new wife in Blighty, a country The Diplomat imagines as a cross between Hogwarts and a Boris Johnson after-party. Everyone is classy but a bit cheap and naughty too, neither is Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge. He’s played by Rory Kinnear, who previously played a British political leader in the notorious Black Mirror episode involving a pig and… well, better not go. Here, he had to be told to play Prime Minister as BoJo on ketamine: he’s harmfully chummy, with bulging eyes like Kermit the Frogs after an all-night rave. Then there is his name. Is Nicol Trowbridge the anagram of something gross? It looks more like a See character Nicol Trowbridge and his Supernatural Sandwich as the anti-hero in a cool political thriller. But then The Diplomat isn’t cool at all. Rather, it’s the latest overcooked example of Netflixs American going overseas and kind of confusing. He has already made a hit with Emily in Paris. Here, the chemistry of fish out of water is much the same. The only substantial difference is that, instead of a quarter-life crisis in a beret, Russell’s character fusses about towering office buildings and country homes. Kate has been accessorized with a sleazy husband named Hal. He is a former diplomat puzzled by the idea of ​​playing second fiddle to his less experienced wife. The oddity is that, in this drama full of plum Englishmen, the disheveled American is portrayed by real plum Englishman Rufus Sewell. He does his best with the subscribed part. Unfortunately, not even Netflix’s almighty algorithm can make up for Sewell’s flimsy American accent. He makes Hugh Laurie in House sound like Clint Eastwood in a poncho. Russell comes to The Diplomat after starring in one of the biggest TV dramas of recent years, The Americans. This show was a tense portrait from Russian sleeper agents to Ronald Reagans in the United States. The Diplomat, on the other hand, is a ridiculous hug who struggles to keep a straight face. It will be best enjoyed if you leave your brain at the door because that’s exactly what the writers seem to have done.

