Azerbaijani media in Erdogan’s tank ahead of Turkey’s elections – Eurasia Review
(Eurasianet) — Azerbaijan’s pro-government media have been loudly backing incumbent strongman Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of Turkey’s May 14 presidential election.
Turkey is by far Azerbaijan’s most important strategic partner, so it is surprising that Baku takes sides so openly and risks antagonizing a post-Erdogan regime.
On the other hand, it seems natural that there is an affinity between Erdogan, who has held a leadership position continuously for more than 20 years, and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, who has also been president since 2003 and is part of a dynasty that somehow ruled Azerbaijan for 43 out of the last 54 years.
A major Azerbaijani news agency, Report.az, published a flattering editorial last week that underscored Baku’s penchant for continuity. Titled “Erdogan’s leadership: Turkey enters its centenary with the right man”, it hailed Erdogan’s government as “the longest and most decisive” in the 100-year history of the Republic of Turkey. modern. “From 1991 to 2002, the government changed seven times in Türkiye. Prior to this, Turkey was known as a country where military coups took place,” the article read. “In 21 years, under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey has grown from a regional power to a state with a global voice.”
The article went on to tout the achievements of the Erdogan regime such as Turkey’s key support for Azerbaijan in the second Karabakh war with Armenia in 2020, the fight against “terrorist” groups like the Parti of Kurdistan Workers (PKK) and the Islamic State group (ISIS), and the reception of 3 million refugees from Iraq and Syria.
Azerbaijani State Television (ITV) – which, like all channels broadcasting inside the country, supports the Aliyev regime – on April 14 job an unedited 6-minute clip of Erdogan’s campaign speech without narration in which he denigrated and belittled his main opponent, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who is running as the candidate of a six-party opposition coalition.
In Turkey itself, the Azerbaijani-owned Haber Global TV network similarly sings Erdogan’s praises and denigrates his opponent. In a recent round tableone commentator has claimed that the “deep state” in the US is pushing Kilicdaroglu to reverse course on some aspects of Erdogan’s foreign policy if elected.
The Azerbaijani president did not explicitly endorse Erdogan himself, although members of his endorsing parliament did.
“All Azerbaijanis hope that Recep Tayyip Erdogan will win this election,” said MP and head of the Azerbaijan-Turkey parliamentary working group, Ahliman Amiraslanov. said Mayor of Izmir during an official trip to Turkey on April 13. “I am sure that the people of our brother country will express their support for the leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is making Turkey strong and leading it to a prosperous future.”
The glorification of the Erdogan government by the Azerbaijani media is not new, but it is “ridiculous” to do so before the elections because he has no means of influencing Turkish public opinion, the analyst tells Eurasianet based in Baku Shahin Jafarli.
But that’s not surprising, he says. “Working with Erdogan’s government is comfortable for the Azerbaijani government, given that the two have been in power for a long time and have built close relations. This concerns not only political relations but also relations on a personal level – friendships and business partnerships. Naturally, the Azerbaijani government does not want to lose this closeness.
At the same time, Jafarli does not think a change of government in Turkey would change too much for Azerbaijan, including its support for Baku in the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process.
“Turkey’s role in this process has been exaggerated in Azerbaijani pro-government circles. Of course, we know Turkey’s contribution to Azerbaijan’s victory in the 2020 war, but the post-war process, on the part of Azerbaijan, was led by President Ilham Aliyev,” did he declare.
“We should also note that the Turkey-Armenia rapprochement process has been more successful than the Armenia-Azerbaijan process, including the repeal of the air cargo ban and the steps taken to open the border. And all this happened under the leadership of Erdogan.
