Diatribes and distractions: Why Democrats should ignore Trump’s indictment





Ok, let’s talk about the elephant in the room, shall we? On April 4, Donald Trump became the first former president in American history to face a criminal indictment when he pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment at a courthouse. from New York and, predictably, the airwaves exploded.

Now, I would normally be happy to weigh in on the political side show. But we can’t play this game at the moment.

See, whether we’re talking about conflicting rulings by two federal judges involving the legality of the “abortion pill,” mifepristone, and possibly the future of the Food and Drug Administration, or legal threats to the cancellation of student loans to a Supreme Court decision, our nation is in shock as the fight between the better and the lesser angels rages like never before.

We live in difficult and dangerous times. The fight for America’s soul is going on all around us right now, and we can’t afford to be distracted.

In Tennessee, we saw a GOP-controlled state legislature decide to kick out Democratic state Reps. Justin Jones, Justin Pearson, and Gloria Johnson because they had the audacity to stand with the Protesters in favor of common-sense gun reform, after a 28-year-old. shooter fired 152 rounds, killing three adults and three children in Nashville.

In Florida, we saw Governor Ron DeSantis sign legislation allowing anyone to carry a concealed weapon for any reason, without training or a license, just months after a shooting in Lakeland, Florida that left 11 people injured, two of them seriously.

And we’ve seen North Carolina State Rep. Tricia Cotham flip political parties to give the GOP-controlled legislature the supermajority it needs to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes.

But, while Trump and the GOP leadership want us to bite the bait and get caught up in the personality politics of the culture wars, we’re going to stay focused on the real politics that moves the needle for American families. .

Let them scream in an empty room while we focus on the great work we have done and moving from legislation to education and implementation.

The fact is, backed by the unwavering leadership and vision of President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, House Democrats in the 117th Congress took their jobs seriously and passed one of the most monumental legislative agendas ever. that I remember, including:

Securing $1.9 trillion in the US bailout to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and provide direct support to American families; Pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which invested $1.2 trillion, including $15 billion to replace lead water pipes across America; Expand the Child Tax Credit and reduce child poverty; Establishing a student debt forgiveness plan, which, coupled with the Biden student loan suspension extensions, has provided critical relief to an estimated 43 million Americans; Securing historic investments in Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and approximately $100 billion in federal contracts with disadvantaged, Black-owned small businesses; Rise to serve our nation’s veterans with the PACT Act; Establish the most sweeping gun safety law in decades; Investing $52.7 billion to reduce costs, create jobs and strengthen our supply chain through the CHIPS and Science Act; and the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act which not only fought inflation but also capped prescription drug costs and included the most significant climate change provisions in a generation.

Add that to the work Biden has done through his executive powers — including banning chokeholds and “no knock” warrants, appointing a record number of black women to the federal bench, paving the way for marijuana reform, addressing mass incarceration, among others.

It seems to me that the GOP wants to distract us with feigned outrage and fabricated crises because, at the end of the day, they don’t have a political leg to stand on. After all, since taking the majority in the House, have Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and his right-wing allies done anything to raise wages or fight inflation?

As American families are gunned down in Nashville and Louisville, have they passed a bill to protect people from the growing threat of gun violence?

Do they have a plan to reduce the cost of health care? Did they invest in American manufacturing or infrastructure? Did they protect the sanctity of life by helping the countless pregnant women facing rising maternal mortality without access to an affordable OB-GYN?

Of course, they didn’t. And voters are talking. In fact, today most Americans support the Affordable Care Act, 62% support canceling student debt, and 71% say we should pass tougher gun laws.

President Bill Clinton said, “There’s nothing wrong with America that can’t be healed with what’s right in America,” and whether you’re on the left or the right of the political spectrum, I don’t can imagine anyone there. would disagree. Clinton was right then, and he’s right now.

We live in unusual times, so we cannot afford to pretend nothing has happened. We cannot afford to be caught up in political pomp and drama. We cannot afford to take the bait and wage philosophical warfare, because the stakes are not theoretical. They are real and they are way too high.

It’s not a game. It’s time to step up and be what’s “right in America”. It’s time to lead, and we can’t lead if we don’t win.

A CNN poll found that 60% of Americans approve of Trump’s indictment. An ABC News poll found a majority of Americans think he did something illegal intentionally, and nearly half said Trump should suspend his 2024 presidential campaign.

Congress must reauthorize AIDS aid: We still have work to do Litigation threatens to upend Biden’s strategy to tackle wildfire crisis

In other words, there is little, if anything, that we Democrats can add to this conversation. The system offers Trump a chance to be tried by a jury of peers. It is the foundation of our American courts. The wheels of justice will turn without us.

So let it be. We have bigger fish to fry.

Antjuan Seawright is a Democratic political strategist, founder and CEO of Blueprint Strategy LLC, a CBS News political contributor, and a senior visiting fellow at Third Way. Follow him on Twitter @antjuansea.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/3952245-diatribes-and-distractions-why-democrats-should-ignore-trumps-indictment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos