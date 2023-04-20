Trump Plotted ‘Mindfuck’ DeSantis With Florida Endorsements – Rolling Stone





The top ranks of Donald Trump’s campaign and political operation erupted in jubilation on Tuesday, deriding Ron DeSantis’ staff as a bunch of ‘amateurs’, with several officials belly-laughing with each other about how much Trump had – in their verbiage – “cuck[ed]the Florida governor on securing endorsements from the state’s congressional delegation, according to three sources familiar with the inside chatter.

Team Trump’s Tuesday deployment of endorsements in Florida was part of a plan to unseat DeSantis in his own state that the former president’s staff have been working on for more than a month, sources say. Trump’s weeks-long aggressive outreach to get Florida Republican endorsers so early in the game (when DeSantis hasn’t even officially declared a 2024 presidential race) has been led by high-profile aides like Brian Jack and Susie Wiles, with the ex-president both getting personally involved too, the sources say.

Last weekend, Trump’s inner circle was convinced that a number of new Florida lawmakers were ready to announce their support. Previously, the idea was to publish the mentions immediately, probably on Thursday or Friday of this week. However, by the weekend, plans had changed: It was decided that the Trump campaign would drain them at different times in the coming days – including Tuesday when DeSantis would be on the ground in Washington, DC, trying to lock down his own. . approvals from the Florida delegation. The ploy was part of a deliberate effort to, in the words of one of the sources familiar with the matter, “embarrass and disrupt DeSantis” as much as possible, via regular drip.

At least for this week, it seems to have worked.

On Tuesday, several lawmakers in the governor’s home state of Florida backed Trump, including Representatives Greg Steube, John Rutherford and Brian Mast. The former president has now won the endorsement of seven members of the Florida congressional delegation to Washington – with further endorsements slated for release in the coming days, according to those familiar with the planning. Editor’s Choice

NBC News reported that after Florida Rep. and DeSantis ally Byron Donalds endorsed Trump earlier this month, DeSantis adviser Ryan Tyson began trying to convince Florida lawmakers not to not announce their approvals. Steube was one of those lawmakers Tyson called, to no avail. “For the very first time, I hear from the politician DeSantis,” Steube told Politico of the call, noting repeatedly that DeSantis has snubbed him in the past.

DeSantis’ humiliation wasn’t limited to Florida. The governor met with Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Texas), only to see Gooden endorse Trump soon after. “Today, after careful consideration and a positive meeting with Governor Ron DeSantis, Congressman Lance Gooden announces his endorsement of President Donald J. Trump,” the announcement reads.

DeSantis locked in an endorsement Tuesday from Rep. Laurel Lee (R-Fla.), who previously served as his secretary of state in Florida. It’s only his third endorsement in Congress — the other two being Reps. Chip Roy (R-Texas) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) — meaning Trump has gotten more than twice as much support from the DeSantis own backyard DeSantis got… period.

The endorsement debacle isn’t the first sign that DeSantis’ booming 2024 campaign could be in trouble. Trump, leading in most polls by a wide margin, has been ruthlessly attacking the governor for weeks. The former president particularly lashed out at his chief rival for statements DeSantis made years ago expressing support for the privatization of Medicare and Social Security. The statements were also the subject of an ad released earlier this week by a Trump-aligned Super PAC that attacked the Governor for Social Security — and themed a report that DeSantis once ate pudding with his fingers. .

DeSantis has largely refrained from hitting back at Trump, and he appeared visibly uncomfortable when asked by reporters to respond to news about the former president. Instead, he focused his anger on Disney, who opposed the anti-LGBTQ bill he signed into law last year. Ever since, DeSantis has been seeking revenge on Disney World, one of his state’s biggest economic engines. He threatened to build a prison next door earlier this week. Related

Trump gloated over the feud. “DeSanctus is completely destroyed by Disney,” he wrote on Tuesday. “His original PR plan failed, so now he’s coming back with a new one to save face. Disney’s next move will be the announcement that there will be no more investment in Florida because of the governor. In fact, they might even announce a slow withdrawal or the sale of certain properties, or the whole thing. Watch! That would be a killer. In the meantime, it’s all so pointless, a political STUNT! Ron should be working on the Squatters’ MESS!” Tendency

The situation has gotten so bad that big DeSantis donors are starting to sweat, as evidenced by posts in a group chat reviewed by Rolling Stone. “What’s wrong with RD?” a wealthy donor wrote while DeSantis was on a publicity tour in Ohio as Fort Lauderdale suffered record flooding. Some donors were also put off by DeSantis describing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a “territorial dispute,” a euphemism one might expect from Trump or his Putin-friendly allies, but not from a conservative. traditional. “I understand the message was, ‘If we wanted a fucking MAGA nominee, we’d donate to Donald Trump,'” a source close to a donor who called DeSantis told Rolling Stone to urge him to reconsider. the caracterisation. DeSantis effectively backed him off.

DeSantis is expected to formally announce his candidacy sometime after the Florida Legislature session ends next month. He will play from behind whenever he does.

