Politics
Ryanair boss claims Britons have been sold a ‘web of lies’ over Brexit
Ryanair chief flies into Brexit rant: Airline boss says Brits have been sold a ‘cloth of lies’ and UK will join single market within 15 years
- Michael O’Leary claimed Brexiteers would soon die anyway in scathing rant
- Ryanair boss called former Prime Minister Boris Johnson ‘delusional’
Ryanair’s chief executive has claimed Brexiteers will soon be gone and a pro-European generation will lead Britain to join the single market.
Michael O’Leary said the British people had been sold a “web of lies” about the benefits of leaving the EU.
“Over the next five to ten years a number of Brexiteers will die, as the average age of them is around over 70,” he told a Bloomberg event. “The young people who arrive are much more pro-European.”
He predicted that Britain would join the single market within the next 15 years, due to demographic change.
The Irish businessman called Boris Johnson ‘delusional’ and insisted leaving the EU would be a ‘net negative’ over the next five years.
Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary (pictured) has claimed Brexiteers will soon die and a pro-EU generation will lead Britain to join the single market
The Irish businessman has attacked Boris Johnson (pictured) as ‘delusional’ and insisted leaving the EU would be a ‘net negative’ over the next five years
He said: ‘All that was promised to the people of Britain, the sunny highlands and the ability to do business deals all over the world has turned out to be a web of lies.
“We wrongly assumed that there would be some sort of jurisdiction at the top of government under Johnson.”
Ireland’s best-known businessman is a long-time Brexit critic and campaigned for the ‘Remaining’ vote in the 2016 referendum.
Mr O’Leary said he was “more optimistic” now that Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt are in power.
But he attacked aviation minister Baroness Vere, calling her ‘not the shiniest sandwich in the picnic basket’.
The head of Ryanair said visas had become “ridiculously expensive” for EU staff, which now cost up to 3,000 each.
The budget air boss previously claimed last summer’s airport disruption across the UK was “entirely Brexit-related” due to the struggle to hire EU workers.
The airline boss added: “Duty free is back on flights to and from Europe, that’s about the only benefit.”
O’Leary (pictured) is a longtime Brexit critic and campaigned for the ‘Remaining’ vote in the 2016 referendum
