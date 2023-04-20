Properly arming Taiwan is key to deterring Chinese invasion, Pentagon official tells HASC

America wants to stop China in its tracks of invading Taiwan by ensuring Taipei has the proper weapons and command-and-control systems, a senior defense official testified to the House Armed Service this week. Committee.

Jedidah Royal, the Pentagon’s principal deputy assistant secretary for Indo-Pacific security affairs, reiterated repeatedly during Tuesday’s hearing that Washington’s policy towards Taipei remains unchanged after 40 years under the Taiwan Relations Act. The policy includes providing the necessary weapons to defend the self-governing island from attack. Monday, Bloomberg reported in the United States will sell 400 Harpoon anti-ship missiles to Taipei, a sale approved by Congress in 2020.

U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Adm. John Aquilino told the panel that the goal remains to convince [Chinese President Xi Jinping] it is a bad choice to try to take Taiwan by force.

We must deter today, tomorrow, he says.

I think they were doing that.

He declined to set a possible timetable for a Chinese military move, noting only that Xi has said he wants his armed forces ready for action by 2027.

I think everyone is guessing a date, but the threat is growing, Aquilino said.

The admiral pointed to the commands’ robust theater posture with 60% of the US Navy committed to the Indo-Pacific and US air and ground forces also constantly stationed forward as proof of Washington’s commitment. Technologically, he added, the United States retains an advantage over China.

The US military in the region exceeds anything China can offer. Aquilino said he wants the Pentagon to move faster on fielding hypersonic weapons.

Aquilino said the emerging AUKUS deal that will eventually see Canberra deploy its own nuclear-powered submarine and exchange technology information was a huge step forward in deterrence.

He rejected Beijing’s claims that the United States launched a nuclear arms race in the region with the signing of the agreement or that Australia lost sovereignty over its armed forces by entering the pact.

Since August, the APL [Peoples Liberation Army] normalized warship patrols around Taiwan and increased the number of military flights passing through Taiwan’s self-declared Air Defense Identification Zone. They have in effect obliterated the unofficial center line of the Taiwan Strait, a mutually observed boundary designed to avoid unintended friction, to put pressure on the people of the island,” Aquilino said in his written testimony.

China has also tested missiles over Taiwan since former House Speaker Nancy Pelosis visited the island in the summer of 2022.

Aquilino said we take issue with excessive claims in conducting transits through the Taiwan Strait and elsewhere. He added that allies, partners and friends, such as Malaysia, Indonesia and Bangladesh, support these actions to maintain a free and open Pacific for international maritime trade.

In all of these activities, the United States emphasizes competition, not containment of China, he said.

Aquilino did not say when the Indo-Pacific Command would conduct an operational exercise with the Taiwanese in a public meeting. He said current table-top exercises give participants an overview of vulnerabilities and strengths.

For several yearsMarines and special forces trained the Taiwanese in insurgency tactics in the event of an invasion.

Aquilino has stated in oral and written testimony that he does not believe conflict with China is imminent and inevitable.

As to whether U.S. allies and partners need the administration to spell out the assumptions more clearly if Beijing launches an invasion, we need to listen to them. Listening is crucial because the United States would need host country approval to operate against China if Taiwan were invaded. Aquilino pointed out that allies and partners have seen the dangers of an increasingly aggressive China across the Indo-Pacific.

As an example, Royal and Aquilino cited the closer security relationship that has developed with the Philippines over the past year. Both also mentioned the greatly expanded Balikatan 23 exercise with Australian participation and Japanese observation.

Royal said allies and partners, such as India, are more actively participating in increasingly large exercises with the United States. They seek increased interoperability, a strengthening of regional security arrangements and posture, and the establishment of a support network.

This[réseau]is the clarifying element when it comes to Washington’s policy toward Taiwan, Royal said.[network}istheclarifyingelementwhenitcomestoWashingtonspolicytowardTaiwansaidRoyal[network}istheclarifyingelementwhenitcomestoWashingtonspolicytowardTaiwansaidRoyal

