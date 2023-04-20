Trump could testify in person at the civil rape trial of E. John Carroll





A lawyer for Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the former president could take the witness stand in a civil rape trial set to begin next week.

In a letter to the judge presiding over writer E. Jean Carroll’s trial against Trump, Joe Tacopina said it would be too difficult for his client to attend the entire trial for logistical reasons related to his former office. , but left the door open to the possibility he could testify in person.

Tacopina asked Manhattan federal court judge Lewis Kaplan to tell jurors: “Although no litigant is required to appear in a civil trial, the absence of the defendant in this case, by design , avoids the logistical burdens that his presence, as a former president, would cause the courthouse and the city of New York. Accordingly, his presence is excused unless and until called by the one or other of the parties to testify.

Tacopina declined to comment on the letter, telling NBC News he was busy preparing for his trial.

Trump is on the list of defense witnesses in the case, but has previously attended a videotaped deposition about Carroll’s claims that he raped her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s and then defamed her by accusing her of making up the story for personal gain.

Trump denied the rape allegation and repeatedly insulted Carroll during his deposition in October, calling it a job that’s not my type. He also mistook a photo of Carroll from the 1990s for a photo of his ex-wife Marla Maples, according to deposition excerpts that were unsealed in January.

Trump was not on Carroll’s list of witnesses, but wording in a February court filing appears to allow him to call witnesses from Trump’s list.

In a letter to the judge later Wednesday, Carroll’s attorney signaled that he had no intention of calling Trump as a witness and that his recorded deposition should suffice.

Roberta Kaplan said her client had the right to play Donald Trump’s deposition at trial and did not need to testify live.

Tacopina and Kaplan’s letters came after the judge asked both sides if their clients planned to attend the trial, which is due to begin on Tuesday.

In her letter, Tacopina recounted her experience with Trump earlier this month in Manhattan Criminal Court, where Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Tacopina said Trump “was still accompanied by a dozen Secret Service agents”, a major highway was briefly closed and the courthouse “was frozen while he was there” while traffic was interrupted within a radius of three blocks.

Kaplan, in his letter, said “the idea that Mr. Trump would not come across as some kind of favor to the City of New York and that the jury should be given so many instructions ‘taxes the gullibility of the gullible’.”

“Mr. Trump is not entitled to judicial approval of his (flimsy) excuse,” Kaplan wrote, adding that his client “has made it clear that she will attend the entire trial and testify under oath before a jury. made up of his peers.

