Politics
Safe Passage – Editorial – The Jakarta Post
Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta ●
Thu 20 April 2023
It seems that this festive season of Idul Fitri, everyone wants to break free. After three years of COVID-19-induced mobility restrictions, people seem to have had enough of the restrictions and this year they have decided to travel with a vengeance.
The long government-sanctioned holiday season, which kicked off Wednesday and will last until Tuesday evening, is excuse enough to travel. Meeting relatives, joining family or high school reunions, and attending church gatherings are definitely a bonus.
The government is fully aware of this. His own estimates put the number of people traveling on this Idul Fitri holiday at 123 million, an increase of more than 30% from last year’s 85.5 million. Thus, this year, almost half of the country’s population is expected to move freely within the country.
It remains to be seen whether the country’s infrastructure and transport networks can cope with this pressure.
President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said potential problems could arise if more people traveled and warned of a repeat of the 2016 “Brexit” incident, in which 13 people died of exhaustion in a massive traffic jam that lasted more than 51 hours on the new opened toll road in central java. The incident became one of the worst traffic jams in history, and certainly one of the deadliest.
This year, the government has taken steps to ease traffic by opening new toll roads, increasing the capacity of the rail network and airlines, as well as offering practical solutions such as transporting motorbikes from major cities to smaller localities in Java.
When traffic becomes more fluid during back home, home travel, no matter how complicated and arduous, will only be half of the equation. In fact, it’s easier, because at least traffic from major urban centers will be dispersed to smaller, less congested areas.
The biggest problem will be how to handle reverse flow (return traffic) with the same number of travelers rushing to Jakarta and other major urban centers almost simultaneously and passing through the same bottlenecks and choke points like Cikampek Tolls, Merak Port and the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.
It is still remembered last year that the decision to only allow one-way traffic from Central Java to Jakarta via the Cikampek toll road led to massive congestion in the eastern suburbs of Jakarta. Locals reluctantly had to stay home as they were unable to access the eastbound lanes of the toll road.
It may happen again this year, especially if the police don’t find better ways to distribute traffic to Jakarta. And it’s likely that similar problems could be replicated in other major cities in Java and elsewhere.
At the top of the priority list, police need to find more creative ways to handle returning traffic. It also helps that government agencies and private companies give their employees more freedom to decide when they can return to work. If the traffic situation does not improve in the days following Idul Fitri, there is always the possibility of teleworking, one of the best practices we already know, thanks to the pandemic.
From the pandemic, we have learned that when it comes to safety, there is always a workaround that everyone could try that should also apply this holiday season.
Idul Fitri should be the happiest season for Muslims and they should be able to celebrate the festival without having to worry about traffic on their way home.
Eid Mubarak and good luck to all.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thejakartapost.com/opinion/2023/04/19/safe-passage.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
