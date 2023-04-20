Donald Trump’s indictment draws parallel to South Korea’s prosecution of former leaders





Seoul

Donald Trump, who earlier this month became the first former US president to face criminal charges, says his indictment shows the US is becoming a ‘third world country’ .

But many countries have prosecuted former presidents, including South Korea, one of Asia’s most vibrant democracies.

Since the 1980s, four South Korean presidents have been imprisoned after leaving office. Another committed suicide while under investigation. Three had immediate family members imprisoned.

Despite such turmoil, South Korean democracy has survived and in many ways even thrived compared to many of its Western peers, according to some world rankings.

But the possibility that the United States could imprison a former president, as South Korea has done, worries many commentators in Seoul.

It is unbelievable that something like this is happening in the United States, the birthplace of democracy, said a recent column in South Korean newspaper Maeil Business.

Advantages and disadvantages

For many South Koreans, the main concern is not that Trump has been charged with a crime. In fact, opinion polls indicate that South Koreans generally dislike Trump, who has frequently questioned the value of South Korea’s longstanding alliance with the United States.

The big concern among Koreans is that Trump’s lawsuits could lead to a cycle of retaliation, in which US politicians use the justice system to attack their rivals, said Ben Engel, a research professor at the Institute of International Affairs at the United States. Seoul National University.

I think for a lot of people in South Korea that’s why it’s unhealthy, it’s just this endless trial of the past rather than thinking about the future, said Engel, who focuses on relationships. American-Korean.

FILE – Former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak, center, appears for his first trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, May 23, 2018. Myung-bak was ultimately found guilty of accepting bribes worth millions of dollars.

In South Korea, many presidents were only targeted after their enemies took office. This model appears to have deepened political polarization and created more distrust of government institutions, according to many observers.

But not everyone in South Korea focuses on the negatives. After all, it’s not a bad thing to hold politicians accountable for crimes and there are plenty of clear examples of South Korean presidents breaking the law, says Kim Min-ha, a Seoul-based political commentator who writes about the South Korea’s divided political culture.

As examples, he cites former President Lee Myung-bak, who was found guilty of accepting bribes worth millions of dollars, and former President Park Geun- hye, who was imprisoned for a series of offenses including bribery and abuse of power.

Few people doubt that South Korean politics can be vicious. But the basic elements of the country’s democratic system still work. South Korea regularly holds elections which, although fiercely contested, meet global standards. These votes are followed by smooth transitions of power.

According to a 2022 survey by the Economist Intelligence Unit, South Korea is a leading democracy, ranking 24th in the world six places ahead of the United States, which has been labeled a flawed democracy.

authoritarian past

South Korea works at a disadvantage. The country overthrew a military dictatorship in the 1980s, giving it only a few decades of experience under the current democratic setup.

That means more bad patterns to break and more wrongdoing to punish, says Kim, the political commentator.

For many South Koreans, particularly on the left, it also means reforming government institutions such as the country’s powerful prosecution service, which they say has escaped the forces of democratization.

South Korean prosecutors have vast power not only to issue indictments but also to investigate crimes, a job done by police in most countries.

FILE – Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye arrives at a court in Seoul, South Korea, August 25, 2017. Geun-hye was eventually jailed for a series of offenses including corruption and abuse to be able to.

Before leaving office last year, former South Korean President Moon Jae-in passed a law stripping prosecutors of some of their investigative powers. The move, he said, was intended to address selective justice concerns.

The long-term impact of Moon’s efforts is still unclear. Conservative lawmakers oppose the changes, saying Moon was only trying to shield himself from future lawsuits.

The current government led by President Yoon Suk-yeol, the country’s former chief prosecutor, has criticized the changes. But Yoons’ conservative party does not have enough seats in parliament to overthrow them.

To advance

In the opinion of Kim Su-min, another Seoul-based political analyst who focuses on Korean party politics, the goal should be to create a legal system to investigate past behavior without any political interference.

Investigating a former president shouldn’t automatically be considered political retaliation, Kim says.

Like many Koreans, Kim acknowledges that the current South Korean system is flawed. But he wonders if the American tradition of always looking forward, never back is any better.

Has the President of the United States really never had a single legal problem during his administrations so far? he asks.

In Kim’s view, Trump’s indictment represents not just a risk but an opportunity to uncover abuses that might otherwise have been overlooked.

The United States used to have a mindset that the past is the past, so let’s move on, he said. But now I think Pandora’s box is open, he added, using a metaphor to describe a source of significant and unforeseen problems.

Lee Juhyun contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/donald-trump-s-indictment-draws-parallels-with-south-korea-s-prosecution-of-ex-leaders/7057361.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos