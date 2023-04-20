op-ed – Soft Agenda: Spotlight on China’s diplomatic rhetoric

These developments come at a time when China is trying to project itself as a benign power interested in solving global problems. After years of facing global backlash against its revisionist agenda, Beijing has realized the need to project a softer image. A window has opened for China to make its presence felt again as world leaders reach out to Beijing in a post-Covid era.

Another front opened this week in the US-China confrontation when the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested people accused of running a secret Chinese police station in Manhattan’s Chinatown. Last month, Canada opened investigations into a few sites believed to be similar Chinese outposts. China has always denied being involved in such activities. But it has been reported that about 100 such stations exist in more than 50 countries to monitor the activities of Chinese nationals living overseas.

It has been an unusually busy diplomatic schedule for Beijing. He hosted several leaders, reached out to Europe and the Middle East, and presented himself as a peacemaker in the Ukraine conflict and the Saudi-Iranian imbroglio. Wolf warrior diplomacy has given way to a measured tone in global political outreach as China seeks to win friends and influence people in a time of flux. This Chinese attempt at global repositioning has its roots in its desire to present itself as a credible alternative to the United States of America. While the Covid years saw China preoccupied with its domestic concerns, the post-Covid phase would necessarily require Beijing to redress the situation by looking outward.

It is also a time when there is a leadership vacuum in the world order. As geopolitical and geoeconomic crises escalate across the globe amid a fundamental fracture in great power relations, Beijing is seizing the moment to project itself as a global interlocutor. He also realizes that if he doesn’t move fast, nations like India and leaders like Narendra Modi also become rallying points. India’s outreach to the developing world during Covid and its attempts to keep the Global South at the heart of its G20 presidency have challenged China’s self-perceived image as a leader among developing countries.

Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party seem to accept that their hyper-aggressive foreign policy has left Beijing alienated and the costs are becoming unsustainable. China needs the West as it recovers from the Covid-induced economic downturn to grow at a steady pace. As a result, China’s first big outreach after emerging from Covid lockdown was to Europe. In February, diplomat and politician Wang Yi visited Europe to reaffirm Sino-European ties as well as explore the possibility of weaning Europe from the United States. The transatlantic partnership has been exceptionally united in recent years to project a coherent China policy. For Beijing, it is essential to create fault lines in the West.

This would not have happened without a plan for Ukraine. China has therefore issued two position papers: a peace plan for the war in Ukraine and a peace plan for the world, centered on the themes of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as the rejection of the use of unilateral sanctions. Given the Sino-Russian embrace that led to Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow, the Ukrainian peace plan had very little to do with the war in Ukraine. But this was to underscore Beijing’s credentials as a serious power in seeking a solution to the crisis, as opposed to the United States which seems determined to prolong the war.

Despite China’s best efforts to be nice, Beijing has little intention of backtracking on its key demands, as evidenced by its military bullying of Taiwan and aggravation in the East and South China Seas. The question of the Sino-Indian border will also remain topical. Chinese diplomatic rhetoric has softened. But its actions continue to shape the image of a power that seeks its place in the international order by all means.