Netizens hope Jokowi Eid in Lampung shows up solo

Krjogja.com – JAKARTA – President Bey Machmudin’s Assistant to the Protocol, Press and Media Secretariat has said that President Joko Widodo or Jokowi will celebrate Eid al-Fitr 1444H in his hometown of Solo in Central Java.

God willing Solo and now Solo, Bey told media Wednesday (4/19/2023).

According to Bey, Jokowi will celebrate Eid with his closest family, while palace officials are limited to accompanying Jokowi’s return and are invited to celebrate Eid with their respective families.

In family, Mrs. Iriana, stepchildren and grandchildren. Participating devices are also very limited. The president also reminded me not to participate. Eid with the family, right? You don’t have to come, Bey said.

The plan, Jokowi will also perform Eid prayers in the city of Solo. However, Bey did not provide detailed information on where Jokowi will be praying the Ied.

Earlier, many netizens had hoped that President Jokowi would celebrate Eid in Lampung province while monitoring the progress of road repair works in Lampung after the virus was criticized by Bima Yudho Saputro and local residents. a video that lasted 3 minutes and 28 seconds on his social networks @awbimaxreborn.

He expressed his disappointment with the conditions in Lampung which he said were not improving. From infrastructure problems such as damaged roads to fraud in the education system.

Regarding this content, Bima has been the subject of a complaint to the Lampung Regional Police regarding violations of the Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) Act. He was accused of transmitting hoaxes. In addition, Bima’s family also received a visit from the police.