France wants to reassure British investors





France and the United Kingdom complete their back to normal, critical The Guardian. The Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Olivier Becht, visited London on Wednesday April 19 in a context of warming in relationships since British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s visit to France in March. The mandates of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss remained in power for forty-five days have not left in French memories the memory of a frank friendship. Speaking ahead of his visit about relations between the two countries, Becht spoke of a change of mindset, report it Guardian. Olivier Becht meets his British counterpart, Kemi Badenoch, on site, as well as several representatives of the City’s financial institutions. He will try to reassure investors that Macron’s reform program will continue, despite the government not having a majority in the Assembly, and despite three months of strikes. The social movement should also soon end, believes the minister delegate, quoted by the British media. Forget, the post-Brexit hiccups London, he should send the message of a return to normal in the French social and political landscape, so as to allay the potential fears of British investors. According to Becht, the United Kingdom remains the third country in terms of investments on French territory, and this despite a post-Brexit hiccups according to the formula of Guardian. France’s commercial exchanges with the United Kingdom fell by 20% between 2019 and 2020, under the combined pressure of Brexit and the pandemic, but they started to rise again to reach the record figure of 63.3 billion euros in 2022, details the media. No question for France to give up this golden partner.

