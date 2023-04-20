US: Supreme Court gives Turkey’s Halkbank a chance to avoid lawsuits and rejects sovereign immunity





The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday gave Turkish state lender Halkbank a chance to avoid U.S. criminal prosecution for allegedly helping Iran evade economic sanctions. The Supreme Court of the Americas overturned a lower court ruling that cleared the way for a lawsuit and ordered the Manhattan-based Second Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider Halkbank’s efforts to dismiss the case. In October 2019, U.S. prosecutors issued a six-count indictment against Halkbank, including bank fraud and money laundering, for an alleged ‘multi-billion dollar scheme to evade sanctions’. Americans against Iran. Prosecutors accused him of converting oil revenues into gold and cash for the benefit of Tehran, and also of helping the Islamic Republic secretly transfer $20 billion of restricted funds, of which at least $1 billion was allegedly laundered through the US financial system. In 2018, the bank’s deputy chief executive, Mehmet Hakan Atilla, was found guilty and sentenced to two years and eight months in prison on similar charges against the state bank. Stay informed with MEE newsletters Sign up to receive the latest alerts, information and analysis,

from Turkey unpackaged Reza Zarrab, a gold trader based in Türkiye, pleaded guilty in the same case and testified against Atilla. Zarrab said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was prime minister at the time, personally authorized a transaction on Iran’s behalf. Erdogan called the US government’s decision to charge the bank an “ugly and illegal” measure and pushed for the case to be dropped. Turkey’s president reportedly pressured Donald Trump’s previous administration to drop the case, with Erdogan writing Trump a memo in 2018 insisting that Halkbank is innocent, according to the former US adviser’s memoir to national security John Bolton. Trump then told Erdogan that he would “take care of things. Halkbank has mounted a legal battle against the rulings. In his appeal to the Supreme Court, he called the indictment “unprecedented” and said the 2nd Circuit ruling “gives a green light to future indictments of any sovereign state.” Halkbank is owned by the Turkish government and has argued that the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA) protects it from the jurisdiction of US courts. Sovereign immunity protects countries from being sued in the courts of another country. The US government has argued that it is not suing a sovereign government, but a foreign government-owned company, something it has been doing for decades. The Supreme Court rejected the bank’s plea based on the FSIA, but ruled that the 2nd Circuit Court had not fully considered whether the bank enjoyed immunity under common law principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.middleeasteye.net/news/us-supreme-court-gives–turkey-halkbank-chance-avoid-charges-rejects-sovereign-immunity The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos