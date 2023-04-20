Boris Epshteyn, Trump’s legal adviser, will be interviewed by a special counsel





Boris Epshteyn, a top adviser to former President Donald J. Trump, is due for questioning by prosecutors from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest example of the department’s efforts of Justice to obtain testimony and evidence from current and former close associates of Mr. Trump.

It was still unclear what topics prosecutors wanted to discuss with Mr. Epshteyn. But given his extensive ties to Mr. Trump, Mr. Epshteyn is able to provide insight into the two investigations Mr. Smith is overseeing: one focused on Mr. Trump’s efforts to retain power after losing the 2020 elections and the other. centered on his handling of classified documents after his departure from the White House.

Until recently, Mr. Epshteyn played a critical role in coordinating Mr. Trump’s legal efforts in the two investigations. Serving something like an in-house attorney, he has also worked with attorneys defending Mr. Trump in separate investigations by the Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney looking into potential interference by Mr. Trump in the election. of this state and in Manhattan. , where Mr Trump was indicted last month over a silent payment to a porn star ahead of the 2016 election.

The special advocates’ investigations have focused unusually intensely on the behavior of Mr. Trump’s attorneys, who themselves have faced a wave of criminal and civil exposures.

A lawyer, Mr. Evan Corcoran, had his attorney-client privilege with Mr. Trump overturned last month by a federal judge who compelled him to testify before a grand jury as part of the investigation into the documents after he concluded that his legal advice to the former president could have been used to further the commission of a crime.

Several of the attorneys, including Rudolph W. Giuliani, received grand jury subpoenas in connection with the investigations.

Mr. Epshteyn has also found himself embroiled in several Trump investigations as a witness. In September, federal investigators seized his cellphone as part of the Justice Department’s investigation into Mr. Trump’s attempts to stay in office and the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

That same month, Mr. Epshteyn appeared before a special grand jury in Atlanta that was convened as part of district attorneys’ investigation into possible election interference by Mr. Trump and his allies.

While it’s unclear whether Mr. Epshteyn faces personal legal danger in any of these cases, he has been linked to a core element of Mr. Trump’s bid to hold on to power: the effort to name lists of voters pledged to Mr. Trump from swing states who were actually won by Joseph R. Biden Jr. These bogus pro-Trump voters were ultimately used as part of a larger plan to block or to delay Congressional certification of Mr. Bidens’ Electoral College victory in a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6.

In its final report released last year, the House Select Committee investigating on Jan. 6 noted that Mr. Epshteyn had joined Mr. Trump’s legal team shortly after the election and was part of a group lawyers charged with investigating allegations of electoral fraud.

The panel also said Mr Epshteyn was in contact with John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro, two lawyers who were instrumental in conceiving and promoting the fake voter program and a subsequent pressure campaign against the former deputy. President Mike Pence to use the fake slates to derail. the election.

Mr Epshteyn also allegedly played a role in connecting two lawyers who helped draft an affidavit last June that a diligent search had been carried out at Mar-a-Lago, the private club and residence of Mr. Trump in Florida, and that no classified documents remained there.

This sworn statement is at the heart of the investigation into the documents, as investigators ultimately concluded that she was not trustworthy and, within two months, executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago , carrying about 100 additional classified documents.

In recent months, Mr. Epshteyn has frequently been at odds with other lawyers working with Mr. Trump, some of whom have complained about him to the former president. This led to attempted intervention by some of the attorneys working with Mr. Trump, a number of whom told their colleagues they would not speak to him or share professional information with him. These lawyers were looking to be able to speak directly to Mr. Trump about the cases, but felt embarrassed by Mr. Epshteyn.

But it remains to be seen whether there will actually be a change in the legal team.

Mr. Epshteyn continues to help the president coordinate legal efforts, including the fight against witch hunts by the deranged and radical Jack Smith and the woke and armed Department of Justice, said Steven Cheung, spokesman for Mr Trump.

Mr Epshteyn’s reputation for delivering positive news to the former president has been the butt of jokes from Mr Trump himself. Before being charged, Mr Trump joked that if this happened, Mr Epshteyn would tell him it was good for him.

Ben Protess contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/19/us/politics/boris-epshteyn-special-counsel.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos