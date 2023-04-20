Political Indicators Survey: The Eligibility of Prabowo Salip Ganjar





The results of a survey by the Indonesian Institute of Political Indicators show the eligibility of Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto as the presidential candidate of 2024 following the vote obtained by the governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo. In the April 8-13, 2023 survey, Prabowo excelled in two simulations, namely 19 and 3 presidential candidate names presented to respondents. In the 19-name simulation, Prabowo won 22.2% of the vote, ahead of Ganjar who was in second place with 19.8%, followed by Anies Baswedan with 15.9%. Meanwhile, other names that placed fourth and so on only got less than 5% votes including Ridwan Kamil 4.8%, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono 3.1%, Mahfud MD 2.1 %, Erick Thohir 2%, Sandiaga Uno 1.8%, Gibran Rakabuming 1.6%, Tri Rismaharini 1.4%, Ma’ruf Amin 1.3%, Puan Maharani 1.2%, Airlangga Hartarto 1.2% , Muhaimin Iskandar 0.5%, Khofifah I Parawansa 0.4%, Gatot Nurmantyo 0.4%, Budi Gunawan 0.3%, Bambang Soesatyo 0.1%, Tito Karnavian 0%, and 19.9% ​​of respondents n did not answer. For the simulation of three names of presidential candidates, there is no change from the simulation results of 19 names. Prabowo led with 32.7% of the vote, followed by Ganjar with 27.9% and Anies in third place with 22.2% of the vote. Meanwhile, 17.2% of respondents answered that they didn’t know or gave their choice. Usually top reward Indonesian Political Indicators Executive Director Burhanuddin Muhtadi revealed that the latest survey results were different from previous results. Where Ganjar usually leads in votes for presidential candidates with the highest eligibility. “In our email (telephone survey) this is the first time, yes, Pak Prabowo in the past year again overtook Ganjar Pranowo, in our survey we phoned, yes, face to face survey God bless you. So the March phone survey, Ganjar Pranowo is still the first, but this April survey from the 8th to the 13th, Pak Prabowo has already overtaken Ganjar even though it remains within the margin of error,” he said. he declared, explaining the results of the investigation, Wednesday (19/4). As for Anies’ vote, Burhanuddin said the survey results showed no significant change and tended to stagnate from 15.3% in March 2023 to 15.9% in April 2023. Aftermath of the U20 World Cup Burhanuddin said the drop in Ganjar’s vote in the survey results could not be separated from Indonesia’s cancellation of hosting the U20 World Cup. “In March, before the cancellation, there were still quite a few who voted for Ganjar, but after the cancellation, Ganjar’s vote immediately dropped, by about 7-8%,” he said. . This was reinforced by survey results showing that the Central Java governor’s eligibility was much higher among those who were unaware that FIFA revoked Indonesia’s World Cup host status. U20. “The majority of the inhabitants who aware did not question the arrival of the Israeli national team as a participant, and the majority also regretted that due to the emergence of this rejection, FIFA decided to revoke the host status from Indonesia, so the event was canceled in the country,” Burhanuddin said. The survey uses the Random Dialing (RDD) method. A total of 1212 respondents aged 17 and over with a cell phone to call were selected through a process of random generation of phone numbers, validation and screening interviewed by a trained interviewer, with margin of error approximately -/+2.9% at a 95% confidence level. The Indonesian Survey Institute report in early April 2023 also showed that Ganjar’s eligibility had slipped to second place, losing to Prabowo Subianto. This was sparked by the U20 World Cup controversy.

