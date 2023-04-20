Why Xi is Redefining Chinese Cultural History – Foreign Policy

welcome toForeign Polices Memoir on China.

This week’s highlights: Chinese state media doubles down on Chinese President Xi Jinpings Global Civilization InitiativeU.S. federal authorities issue indictments against Chinese policemen for harassment of Chinese nationals in the United States, and India overtakes China in the population for the first time in history.

Sign up to receive China Brief in your inbox every Wednesday.

The dawn of civilization?

This week, Chinese state media heavily promoted the all-important Chinese President Xi Jinpings Global Civilization Initiativepart of a trio of ideological cadres unveiled early last month, including the Global Security Initiative and the Global Development Initiative. So far, all three are lacking in content, essentially repeating long-running calls for the primacy of sovereignty and the diversity of development pathways.

In other words, China is saying: don’t come and talk to us about democracy or Westernization. This approach has long appealed to developing countries, whether out of frustration with Western hypocrisy or a desire to preserve the power of local autocrats untroubled by concerns such as voting or human rights. The Global Civilization Initiative argues that these different values ​​derive primarily from local traditions.

While not new thinking, elements of Chinese diplomacy and global economic action are likely to be renowned for their association with this trio of initiatives, largely because of the primacy of Xi and the degree to which projects are associated with it. In a system where everything revolves around Xi’s blessing, officials and private companies will rush to claim that everything they’re working on is part of the leadership-approved project. For example, the world times without apparent irony launched a Xivilization series to praise leaders’ thoughts on world culture.

This means that the United States will probably overestimate the importance of these initiatives, because everything from Chinese mediation to Saudi-Iranian reconciliation to Chinese investments in Africa will henceforth come under their aegis. When the Belt and Road Initiative appeared on Washington’s radar, lawmakers and thinkers were very concerned that it was China’s Marshall Planrather than the messy realitycompeting regimes and others mess. (To register each action within the framework of a large Chinese master plan follows the conspiratorial logic of the most extreme falcons.)

Still, the Global Civilization Initiative offers real insight into how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Xi view culture and how China’s push for soft power works. At the heart of the initiatives is the notion that China is unique in its historical continuity, that it has been a dominant power throughout its supposed 5,000 years Of the history. Although some Western commentators are quick to give faith to this assertion, it is in practice completely ahistorical: until the 1970s, educators on Chinese civilization, such as Lin Yutanggenerally describes Chinese civilization as 3,000 years old.

The idea of ​​a 5,000-year history seems to have emerged in part to argue that Chinese civilization predates the Old Kingdom of Egypt around 2,600 BC. it is based on an alleged direct connection between Neolithic sites and modern China. (It’s like claiming that Stonehenge shows that British civilization is 5,000 years.) Nevertheless, the notion has become a key ideological point in Chinese archeology and history, focusing on proving that groups such as Uighurs and Tibetans always belonged to China.

The Global Civilization Initiative uses the length of Chinese history to establish a connection with other civilizations that claim descent from antiquity, such as Greece. It’s hard to imagine this being a compelling selling point to foreign audiences, which is a problem with the Chinese cultural push: it focuses on a limited view of so-called traditional culture, rather than the creation of new cultural products. Compared to the wave of cultural content which came out of Japan in the 1980s, for example, the constant emphasis on Traditional Chinese Medicinespring festival celebrations and calligraphy looks quite hollow.

Censorship is part of the problem because most Chinese commercial creators fear it. Calls for cultural promotion come from above, and therefore CCP officials constantly poke their noses into the creative process. A professor in the United States recently told me about a 2016 trip to a Chinese animation workshop alongside a provincial chief. The official clearly knew nothing about the animation, but after seeing the designs for the project, he insisted that the team rework everything to be more Chinese.

Attempts to capitalize on the appeal of traditional Chinese culture are also self-limiting, as much of pre-1949 Chinese culture was religious, and the CCP, especially under Xi, is deeply suspicious of with regard to religion (even local beliefs). Chinese Buddhism, Taoism and other forms of traditional religion have truly global appeal, as do practices such as qigongbut any promotion of traditional Chinese culture under the CCP is stripped of the beliefs that once formed its basis.

The Chinese government will throw a lot of money at Xivilization, but foreigners are not the real audience. As always, the push is aimed at Xi himself.

Secret police stations. US federal authorities have released indictments against the Chinese police officers and officials for carrying out targeted harassment campaigns against US-based Chinese dissidents, including arresting two people for leading a unofficial police station At New York. The United States seems to have obtained exceptionally good access to a 34-person unit in Beijing dedicated to posting propaganda on social media and threatening exiles.

The indictment paints a picture of a unit that has been largely ineffective in getting its message across, including a mix of demands from above to sue the US over issues such as the South China Sea disputes. and the murder of George Floyd. However, it has been effective in terrorizing members of the Chinese diaspora through online harassment and threatening their families back home, a typical pattern of Chinese police efforts overseas.

There is some confusion in the coverage of the secret police station story, which can be mainly attributed to defaults in the original report on the subject. These included mixing secret units, such as confusing the one described above with units primarily run by provincial governments allowing overseas Chinese to participate in legal (usually commercial) disputes at home.

Early heat wave. In what becomes disturbing annual standarda new record heat wave has hit China, new heights for April in a number of southern provinces and cities. China tends to underreport deaths from natural disasters, but the devastating effects of last August’s heat wave still persist. Air conditioning, an essential element for surviving heat waves, has developed considerably, but 40% of Chinese households still don’t have access to it.

China is rapidly shifting to renewable energy, the world leader in electric vehicles in particular. But its carbon emissions continue to rise. The heatwave shows how climate adaptation plans may not be go fast enough face new extremes, especially in a country that has attempted massive engineering projects with ecological impacts in recent decades, from the Three Gorges Dam to the South-North Water Transfer Project.

The West is preparing for the disintegration of Russia by Anchal Vohra

Macron said out loud what Europeans really think of China by Benjamin Haddad

What if Kemal Kilicdaroglu wins the elections in Türkiye? by Steven A. Cook

The Indian population passes China. India’s population has officially overtaken China for the first time in recorded history, along with the other Asian giant exceeding 1.428 billion people, just above 1.427 billion Chinese, according to the United Nations. Chinas total fertility rate now sits at just 1.15 and continues to fall sharply. (Japanonce considered a reproductive outlier, now has a higher fertility rate1,3 than China, Taiwan and South Korea.)

By contrast, India’s fertility rate is just above replacement level at 2.05, despite having decreases recently. China and India have tried to control their populations by forced sterilization and other human rights violations. Chinese policies have now reversed, with educated women coming under increasing pressure from the state to prioritize having children.

The news is likely to spark new demographic concerns in China, but it has also sparked soul-searching in India, as the economies of the two countries are so disparate. As recently as the early 1990s, China’s per capita GDP equaled India’s; today it is about six times higher.

Supported GDP figures. The end of China’s zero COVID policy plus the apparent cover of the resulting wave deaths from the virus have led to a significant recovery of the country’s economy. The latest Chinese GDP figures are a bit better than expected, registering 4.5% growth for the first quarter, above the 4 percent forecast. There are now few measures taken to contain COVID-19 in China: the country has gone from constant testing to almost unavailable testing.

Retail sales are booming, up 10.6% in the first quarter, suggesting that fear of shutdowns, price gouging and lost revenue was a significant constraining factor. The recovery in GDP has also led to a rising real estate prices after 21 months of stagnation, but this will not solve the fundamental problem of a indebted sector.