Narendra Modi’s many hats and singular devotion to the politics of exclusion

The tiger is alive, a friend posted in a social media group. This was in response to jaw-dropping photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in khaki pants and a safari jacket, worn over a half-sleeved camouflage shirt. If that wasn’t enough, there were jungle boots to boot, complete with designer shades and a Texas hat. As part of a play, to broadcast that he was nothing less than a tiger man (apologies to Rudyard Kipling), he was photographed by a multitude of cameramen to immortalize every moment of the stay watching in the jungle through binoculars and a camera with a zoom lens sticking out, him on a safari jeep or standing in perfect pose with the neatly folded jacket hanging from his bent forearm. He petted and fed captive elephants and gave Bomman a few condescending pats on the shoulder while Bellie, the better half of the now-famous tribal couple, watched distractedly.

Indians are now used to Modi dressing up for events as this has been made public several times since 2014. It was also done during his time as Chief Minister but the scale was significantly less . The trait of looking good was chosen in childhood and became a lifelong characteristic. One of his school teachers, while opening up, spoke of his love for performing front and center in plays performed on annual days and other functions. Unlike the just-out-of-bed look that political activists of all persuasions most often had until the 1990s, Modi was particular about his look.

The progression to the style he displayed during his recent visits to the Bandipur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserves in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu was only natural. Unlike the majority of similar performances in the past, where the focus was either on the opportunity for ambitious Indians to see themselves reflected in the personality of Modis, or on being seen as a sage or guiding guru his people out of torment like during the pandemic with flowing hair and beards, the performance in the two forest reserves was in three acts.

Multiple acts

In the first act, Modi played the role of a wildlife expert boasting that although 50 years have passed since Project Tiger was launched under Indira Gandhi’s premiership, no real progress has been made. than in the past 10 years. Indeed, Modi has benefited from (my) long experience in Gujarat with regard to these wildlife conservation efforts. When I was Chief Minister of Gujarat, we were working on the lion population… You would know the rest.

Act 2 of the performance is what reminded my friend of the Salman Khan film and was similar to several previous texts. Countless cases have been choreographed and fables circulated, with the aim of establishing Modi both as a leader, as well as an animal welfare activist and humanist. His bravado in carrying a baby crocodile to the shore, the engaged prime minister carrying out his daily duties while peacocks tiptoed past him in the prime minister’s residence.

Modi has also expressed concern over issues related to environmental change, so much so that he stuck to completing filming with Bear Grylls for Discovery Channels. Man against Nature episode even after news of the Pulwama terrorist attack broke. For fear of being misunderstood, these are not darts of sarcasm but part of the effort to read the messages radiated by the juggernaut that is the advertising machinery.

Act 3 was alluded to in the first itself. Speaking to physical and televised audiences, he explained the reasons for their over an hour delay: I also got late because I was talking to many colleagues who are working in this direction (understanding tribal belief by giving -giving with nature).

He elaborated, moving quickly to the third screening of the day: The Elephant Whisperers(the) documentary, which won an Oscar, also reflects our heritage of the amazing relationship between Nature and Creature.

Later, in social media posts, by far the most important platform, when it comes to engaging with supporters, it writing: With the majestic elephants of the Madumalai Tiger Reserve. writing: What a pleasure to meet the wonderful Bomman and Belli, as well as Bommi and Raghu.”

A loop-hole

In a country where being proud of one’s own achievements is routine, it was only fitting for the Prime Minister to praise a film and reach out to the people who were part of it. Sadly, however, the elephants and tribal couple featured in the film were just props to solidify Modis’ image.

Selection The Elephant Whisperers re-establishing the Prime Minister’s image as an environmentally sensitive and conscious leader, also caring about animals his penchant for stroking elephants’ trunks, or feeding them pre-cut and specially placed pieces of sugar cane is an escape, as it allows him to circumvent the life-threatening and harrowing realities of contemporary India in addition to the critical weaknesses of his regime.

Documentary films like The Elephant Whisperers have a rightful place in the wide spectrum of Indian cinema, but only the politically motivated will single it out to reflect the national heritage and the symbiotic relationship between nature and animal. The film has an all is well approach despite its final tinge of pathos about the separation of the main elephant protagonist from the caregiver couple. The movie mentions how the baby elephant was orphaned in the first instance where his mother was electrocuted. But what was the need for an electric fence in the wilderness?

The film does not raise such a question either, nor does the prime minister’s publicists elaborate on why freshly painted barricades separated him from the elephants. The truth about the Indian jungle, the environment and human-animal and animal-nature relationships is far from what The Elephant Breathers portrays. Instead, reality is what is described in anything that breathesthe film made in the city where Modi also lives and which crudely depicts the same environment and the air that the prime minister breathes after all, he too is just one among many who breathe.

Modi better not just praise anything that breathes, a film that’s not lacking in accolades despite missing the Oscar but also having a similar interaction with the protagonists in their seedy East Delhi basement (does that ring a bell?). It is here that they feed eagles or black kites that literally fall from the sky either by choking on polluted air or after injury while flying on the paths of (Chinese) Manja used to fly paper kites.

But such an interaction could be politically problematic as it would be tantamount to praising the efforts of two brothers, Mohammed Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, and their young employee, Salik Rehman, who feature in the film.

Interfacing with them could be tricky for Modi as they are symbolic non-stakeholders in today’s India, part of the people whose membership in this nation is constantly questioned. More importantly, their intense philosophical focus adds extra meaning to the unsaid. Dealing with this can be extremely uncomfortable.

The basement is emblematic of the pressure on their community to become invisible and not practice practices that hurt the feelings of the mainstream community.

It’s hard to imagine Modi being so comfortable in the space of anything that breathesas it was in the elephant camp, because this cinematic space also belongs to animal species used to pejoratively label a community of humans who wished to be politically delegitimized rats, vermin.

Shaunak Sen, the film director, almost included a parallel human protagonist whom he largely filmed, but ultimately dropped the film The Termite Killer. He originally intended to juxtapose between those who love sickly birds, falling by the wayside, and those who make a living killing insects, infamously introduced into India’s political vocabulary by none other than the Minister of the Union Interior, Amit Shah.

It is nothing but duplicity to talk about animals and insects, no matter how small, and no matter what they eat to survive in two breaths. This amounts to claiming Sabka Saath as its political credo while giving free rein to the politics of exclusion.

Likewise, the accusation of hypocrisy would be unavoidable if someone continued to list securing the Vishwas or trusting the other as a goal, while allowing storm troopers to spread hatred, suspicion and prejudice. .

anything that breathes is not a political film, but the ominousness of the moment and space is evident without a pause, whether as eagles drift across a monochromatic sky, or as the caregiver of an injured kite swoops down. discharges his task with visible tenderness, while the air is rent with slogans against a people targeted because of a question of faith.

This is what makes the film a film that highlights all that is bad and miserable in India between nature and creature, between one group of humans and another.

The question, however, is after claiming that the elephant documentary exemplifies various Indian traditions, will Modi give carnivorous birds, caregivers and their people a similar mention?

Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay is an author and journalist based at NCR. His latest book is Demolition and Verdict: Ayodhya and India’s Reconfiguration Project. His other books include The RSS: Icons of the Indian Right and Narendra Modi: The Man, The Times. He tweets at @NilanjanUdwin.