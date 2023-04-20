Preparation for community reception begins





Reading time: 2 minutes Prime Minister Modis’ second official visit to Australia is scheduled for late May to attend the Quad’s strategically important meeting with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and host Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Following his official engagements, Mr. Modi will take the time to meet his compatriots in Sydney, as he did during his previous visit here in 2014. His meetings with the diaspora are usually highly anticipated and well attended. On Tuesday May 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the local diaspora in Sydney. A local community organization by the name of Indian Australia Diaspora Foundation is reportedly hosting a grand reception to celebrate the Prime Minister’s first official trip to Australia since 2014. The IADF has invited organizations and individuals to express their interest in attending “A Community Reception in Honor of the Prime Minister of India”. It is website States, The Australian Indian Diaspora Foundation will organize and host a community reception in honor of the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, during his upcoming visit to Australia. The reception was organized with the support of Australia-based host partner organizations and local volunteers. More information about the event will be announced shortly. He adds that the place and time will be announced soon. The function is widely expected to take place at the Qudos Bank Arena (formerly known as Acer Arena) at Sydney Olympic Park, the same venue as the 2014 mega event. About 20,000 people came to welcome him. But with the growth in numbers, the demand for participation will only increase, although the capacity of Qudos is around 21,000. The event organized by the IADF invited various organizations to participate as “welcome partners”. An email sent to one of these organizations states: Please ensure you have read and understood your information packs to understand the process before sending this email. For questions or assistance in helping your members apply online to register their interest in event passes, please contact your relevant IADF Community Registration Team Liaison. A maximum of 1 + 4 = 5 people can be registered at the same time. Groups/families wishing to sit together must register together. A parent or guardian must accompany all children under 16 during the event. Registration alone does NOT guarantee you a pass, reads the email, adding that you will need to present a physical or online pass (if successful) and government-issued photo ID. government to enter the place. If the details do not match, entry will be refused. Invitations are NOT transferable. There will be a multi-step verification and reconfirmation process prior to the event. No contact information is provided and no board members are listed. More details are expected to be released regarding PM Modi’s visit to Australia from the office of the Indian Consulate General (Sydney). Read more: Modi Australia visits businesses in late May

