Norris McDonald | Emmanuel Macron and his French chicken dance | Comment

French President Emmanuel Macron has angered America and its European allies by warning them not to let America drag them into a war with China over Taiwan.

“Europe must not be a vassal of the American-Chinese conflict”, declared Monsieur “Le Poulet Napoléon” Emmanuel Macron.

France is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), whose military doctrine requires all members to defend each other in military conflict. But here we have Monsieur Macron jumping ship from the South China Seas; leaving his other baffled fellow warmongers to face this potential battle alone.

President Macron was in cash-rich China for a state visit and had a series of meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

American political leaders were very angry at what they saw as a French stab in favor of China, one of their potential enemies.

Why this new French song “anti-American vassal” and this “chicken dance” in front of President Xi Jinping?

CHINA’S INVESTMENT

My friends, these remarks caused shock waves, consternation and anger among the French colleagues of NATO and the EU.

President Macron seemed to shine in China’s financial paradise, as President Xi Jinping welcomed him shortly before signing $50 billion worth of projects in nuclear power, aerospace and finance.

China has become one of France’s main sources of foreign direct investment since 2019, according to media reports. Therefore, while America was telling developing countries, including Jamaica, to “avoid China,” France, one of its key allies, was sucking up billions of dollars in Chinese investment.

In recent years, France has become a key partner for China in the construction of major “infrastructure projects worth $1.7 billion in Africa, Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe. East,” Deutsche Welle’s Jo Harper said in a Feb. 24, 2022, report.

FRENCH POLITICAL CRISIS

Meanwhile, at home, France under Emmanuel Macron is in flames, with mass riots and demonstrations everywhere in angry demonstrations – as in the rest of Europe.

Some French protesters demanded that France withdraw from NATO. They blame NATO’s proxy war against Russia as the main cause of rising prices and increased hardship.

Pension reforms have been a key target of angry French workers. They rioted and burned buildings to protest the reform.

The legal retirement age is 62 in France for people born after 1955, but President Macron pushed through new changes to raise the retirement age to 64.

The French Constitution allows the president to act like a Napoleonic dictator, especially on critical financial issues such as this pension reform plan.

President Macron never had to, but he chose to do so nonetheless, much to the anger of the French population. Some options he had, according to political analysts, were to get rid of “corporate tax breaks”.

He could also have raised taxes on the wealthy and on corporations, or made workers and employers pay more money.

President Macron has dismissed the idea of ​​taxing the rich or scrapping tax breaks for the wealthy. France is therefore in the midst of political turmoil, Mr. Macron seeking all sorts of distractions in his act of political survival.

At least that’s what I think. Hence this hasty chicken dance in China! Word!

What do you think?

Macron was re-elected last year over a more unpopular right-wing opponent, Madame Marine Le Pen. But acts of “bad faith” seem to be in his middle name, or in his DNA.

His first term included almost daily demonstrations of “yellow vests”. There has been continued and widespread anger against his policies, but no real politically savvy opponent to replace him.

HAITI’S DEBT

A clear example where President Macron seems to show his sheer hypocrisy, in my view, is on the issue of Haiti and France’s obligation to repay Haiti the money that France extorted in 1825.

France owes Haiti US$21 billion in today’s money for the traitorous levy, or indemnity, levied in compensation for the recognition of Haitian independence in 1825.

In 2015, François Hollande promised to pay Haiti what he called a “moral debt”. But his successor, Monsieur Le Petit Napoléon Emmanuel Macron, neither honored this debt to Haiti nor acknowledged France’s global ignominy over the years.

Haiti has been robbed. And no French leader is ready to resolve what Jean-Paul Sartre might have called an “act of bad faith”.

François Hollande called it a “moral debt”. But he never returned his money to Haiti.

Jean-Paul Sartre, the great French philosopher, once condemned the racism and genocidal, political and immoral acts of France under colonialism. He also condemned what he called the pretentious “willful ignorance” of French leaders and society, who act self-righteously even as they commit grave injustices to others.

This “willful ignorance” seems to characterize the political behavior of French leaders.

We saw it play out in the Rwandan genocide in which French troops stood idly by while millions were murdered.

France’s brutality in Algeria and other neocolonial regions revealed purely genocidal tendencies and practices.

But here we have Macron hypocritically lecturing the world on democracy, human rights and moral values ​​without giving compensation or doing what is necessary to help the people whose lives France has destroyed.

Well, how come Emmanuel Macron can tell right from wrong when it comes to war on China? Yet he refused to acknowledge, as did Francois Hollande, that France plundered Haiti of US$21 billion in today’s money and must repay the Haitian people?

“Cock mouth kill cock” is a wise Jamaican saying.

The French national symbol is a strutting rooster, a real Napoleonic chicken!

My friends, let’s hope that Monsieur Le Petit Napoléon will find the courage to repay France’s unjust and immoral debt to Haiti.

It’s just the ‘bitta’ truth!

Norris McDonald is a business journalist, political analyst and respiratory therapist. Email your comments to [email protected] and [email protected]