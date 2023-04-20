Beth Rigby on the report from Westminster: ‘It was like a boys’ club’

This week’s guest on the Radio Times podcast is Sky’s political editor Beth Rigby. Known for her solid interviews with politicians from Boris Johnson to Nicola Sturgeon, she has also hosted Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska and Dame Emma Thompson on her show Beth Rigby Interviews.

In the podcast episode, Beth discusses how Westminster felt like a boys’ club when she first joined, and how female broadcasters are under more scrutiny than their male counterparts.

She talks about naturally watching a lot of news, but taking the time to watch a good old fashioned box set, as well as how having been in the “eye of the storm” of the news cycle the helped to take a step back from being part of the story.

You can read what she had to say below or listen to the full episode on the podcast provider of your choice by click here.

What is the view from your sofa?

This is my beloved mid-century modern sideboard, which is full of junk. On the wall is my mom’s old school sign, she was a headmistress. She died a few years ago and I found her in my dad’s garage. It’s my favorite good and it hangs right above my second favorite good, my TV.

So what’s usually on your TV?

I watch a lot of news obviously! I also like to watch cooking programs on weekends. I use the TV to turn off, so I watch a lot of box sets. It may be dangerous. Slow Horses ruined me for a week because I stayed up watching it until 3am.

Who controls your home remote control?

Not me. It’s okay child one, child two, [my husband] Angelo then me.

What was it like seeing yourself on screen for the first time?

I hated it and I still hate it. It’s hard because you have to watch yourself for your trade. I’m really critical and I always think I could have done an interview better.

Do you think female broadcasters face more scrutiny and backlash than their male counterparts?

Sometimes, if I’m tough in an interview, I might get criticized. I’m going to watch a contemporary man do much the same thing and it’s considered absolutely fine.

When this first happened I was on Twitter because I had asked Boris Johnson a question at a press conference, and it had been very solid. I’m sitting here thinking, The guy wants to be prime minister. My job is to ask him tough questions because he wants to lead the country. He’s going to have to deal with world leaders, deal with President Xi and Vladimir Putin. Come on! It upset me, but over time I realized it just came with the territory.

More like this

By entering your details, you agree to our terms and conditions And Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

And Westminster? Is it still a man’s world?

When I joined Westminster it really felt like a boys club and I was an underdog. It reminded me of how I felt when I first went to Cambridge because I didn’t come from a private school.

There are male networks but it is also true that there are many more female politicians than when I started. We have women’s networks, a women’s lobby and women’s drinks in Westminster, which is great when Laura Kuenssberg, Pippa Crerar and other veteran women journalists show up for these things.

Has making history yourself after attending Kay Burleys party while there were lockdown restrictions changed the way you approach interviews?

Beth Rigby Interviews is a long-form interview, the idea is not to try to release a clip to put on social media that goes viral and gets six million hits. The goal is to have a larger conversation. Sometimes it doesn’t come from you, but a section is picked up by someone else and it’s cascaded in a way that the interviewee doesn’t want. Of course, I feel bad about it.

As for being part of the story, it gave me perspective on what it’s like to be in the eye of a storm and what that might feel like. I think that probably made me a better interviewer when I got back to work.

Have recent conversations marked you?

In the age of 24/7 news and social media, no one can sit and watch anything for more than 30 seconds. The art of conversation has been truncated. There is room for long-form television interviews.

I interviewed former British soldier Shaun Pinner who joined the Ukrainian armed forces, he was a prisoner of war, made by the Russians. He spoke about the siege of Mariupol, how he tried to escape, how he was captured, tortured and then released. The story was amazing, I’m so privileged to be the person who can hear this.

If youIf you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide and streaming guide or visit our entertainment hub.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for just 1 with home delivery Subscribe now. For more on TV’s biggest stars, listen The Radio Times Podcast.