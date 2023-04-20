Politics
Austin hopes Turkey will act on Sweden’s NATO bid before July
MUSKO NAVAL BASE, SWEDEN — US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that it was important for Turkey to make its decision to allow Sweden to join NATO sooner rather than later and he is confident this will happen before the summit in the alliance in July.
Speaking during a layover in Sweden, Austin, however, declined to say whether a recent US deal to supply fighter jet upgrades to Turkey will provide enough incentive for Ankara to finally vote.
Alongside Austin, Swedish Defense Minister Pl Jonson told reporters he hoped Sweden would be admitted by the summer. He thanked Austin for Americas military support during this time of transition to NATO, which he said reassured Sweden and helped make the country more secure.
We look forward to continuing to advocate for your early admission to NATO, and we are working hard to achieve this before the summit, Austin said. The NATO summit will take place in Lithuania in early July.
Sweden’s bid for NATO membership remains stalled by opposition from Turkey and Hungary, even weeks after the two countries finally endorsed Finland’s bid. The two neighboring Nordic countries jointly applied for NATO membership in May 2022, abandoning decades of non-alignment following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Austin and Jonson spoke to reporters near the docks at Naval Base Musko. Next, Austin boarded HMS Harnosand, a Visby-class Corvette warship, for a one-hour chilly journey north to Berga Naval Base, passing a number of islands in the south of the Stockholm archipelago.
Aboard the ship, the US Secretary of Defense observed Swedish Marines on small combat boats conducting an amphibious landing exercise, the sounds of their guns echoing on the water. Swedish warplanes and military Black Hawk helicopters made several passes by the ship, and a Swedish submarine sniffed the surface, identified only by its telltale periscope. Off to the side, as his ship moved to a smaller island, explosions occurred, as a Swedish mine-sweeping vessel displayed its capabilities.
Austin said his visit comes at a crucial time for European security, and he urged Turkey and NATO to move quickly to approve Sweden’s NATO membership. He said this would mean a stronger alliance and a more secure Europe, praising Swedish troops and their capabilities, especially in the Baltic Sea region.
It’s important to all of us that they make the decision as soon as possible, Austin said.
The United States agreed on Monday to sell Turkey $259 million worth of software it has long sought to upgrade its fleet of American F-16 fighter jets. But Turkey still wants to buy 40 new F-16s from the United States, a sale opposed by some members of Congress who want to wait until Turkey approves Sweden’s NATO membership.
Austin is the first U.S. defense chief to visit Sweden since William Cohen’s visit in 2000. While the U.S. military has long trained with Sweden, it hadn’t been a frequent stop for chiefs of defense. American defence, as they were more likely to visit NATO allies. Sweden had long resisted joining the alliance.
Austin got an overview of the Swedish military, including a tour of the Musko cave complex and its Marine Operations Center, followed by a sail to Berga Naval Base.
While Sweden has a long history of working with NATO and is considered a partner country, it does not benefit from all the protections afforded to a member country, especially the protection of Article 5. This provision of the treaty states that if a member of the alliance is attacked in Europe or North America, this is considered an attack on all.
The only time the mutual defense provision of Article 5 was invoked was to support the United States after the September 11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington. But after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, a number of European countries feared they would be attacked next, triggering Finland and Sweden’s NATO bids.
Finland officially joined the alliance on April 5, just days after Turkey and Hungary finally voted to ratify its candidacy. A unanimous vote of the 31 members of the alliance is required to admit new members.
In response to Finland’s formal acceptance, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow would be forced to take military-technical and other retaliatory measures to counter threats to our national security arising from joining from Finland to NATO. And Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Finland’s membership reflected the alliance’s anti-Russian course and warned that Moscow would react depending on what weapons NATO allies place there.
The Turkish government has accused Sweden of being too soft on groups it considers terrorist organizations. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara needed further assurances before giving final approval.
The row escalated when in January a far-right Danish activist obtained police permission to stage a protest outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm where he burned the Islamic holy book. The incident has angered millions of Muslims around the world, and Turkey has said it will not allow Sweden to join NATO as long as Stockholm allows such protests. In Sweden, such demonstrations are protected by freedom of expression.
Austin spoke with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on April 6, and according to a Defense Ministry statement, they discussed Finland’s NATO membership and it was pointed out that we still support NATO’s open door policy, Finland’s membership shows this once again and it is hoped that Sweden will fulfill its commitments as soon as possible.
