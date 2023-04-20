The West has too little to offer leaders like Lula

French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and last week Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva: the Xi Jinping administration’s guestbook fills up fast lately.

Lula has found common ground with Xi on global governance: reducing dollar dominance, shifting geoeconomic power to groups such as the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), and criticizing the United States. United for encouraging the war in Ukraine.

In practice, these grandiose ideas are heavily oversold. They do not mean that Brazil has joined a Chinese geopolitical camp and abandoned the United States and the EU. Of most concern to Washington and Brussels should be that China is offering immediate aid to Lulas’ priority to reindustrialize Brazil, which could challenge the traditional role of wealthy economies in investment and trade.

The geoeconomic framework of the Xi-Lula approach seems quite fragile on closer inspection, in particular the role of the Brics. Rivalries between the group’s members, notably India and China, have made it largely ceremonial. The original inventor of the Brics categorization, former Goldman Sachs chief economist Jim ONeill, points out that the renminbi, the only vaguely credible Brics challenger to the global role of the dollar, will not do so as long as China maintains capital controls.

Brazil has reduced its exposure to dollar markets since the exchange rate and debt crises of the late 1990s and early 2000s, and its government now borrows almost exclusively in local currency. But, as a dollar-denominated commodity exporter, its businesses will be exposed to exchange rate volatility if it switches to another global currency.

China’s practical potential as a trade and investment partner seems more substantial. Lula wants an activist trade and industrial policy quite similar to that of Joe Bidens in the United States to reverse the trend of crowding out Brazil’s manufacturing industry, which has fallen to just 10% of gross domestic product, and to make Brazil an option diversification for global value networks. .

China’s official loans to Latin America have plummeted since 2016, but its companies are still willing to invest directly: The Brazil-China Business Council estimates that Brazil was the biggest beneficiary of Chinese FDI in 2021. Chinese automakers such as BYD and Great Wall Motors have invested heavily in the production of electric vehicles in Brazil. A relationship based on Chinese manufacturing FDI would be a big change from the difficult business model of the 2000s and 2010s, sometimes referred to as colonial, where Brazil exported raw materials but undermined its domestic industry by importing Chinese goods.

The United States and Europe have traditionally been by far the largest sources of FDI to Brazil, but Bidens’ policy in the United States in particular favors relocation or trade with a small number of trading partners. trust, rather than producing abroad. While GM has a strong presence in Brazil, for example, Ford halted all car production there in 2021 and is focusing on electric vehicle production in the United States.

The aversion of the United States to signing new trade agreements will handicap Brazil’s attempts to integrate into supply networks aimed at the American market, certainly compared to a country like Mexico, which has privileged access thanks to the pact. United States-Mexico-Canada trade.

Meanwhile, the EU’s trade deal with the Brazilian-dominated Mercosur bloc, agreed in principle in 2019, still awaits ratification. The final hurdle is Brussels, under pressure from environmental and agricultural lobbies, insisting that Brazil first sign a side letter outlining its commitments to reduce deforestation in the Amazon.

Even if this letter is accepted, Brazil’s access to the EU market could be hampered by new EU regulations on deforestation banning products, including beef and soy, raised on recently cleared land. . Critics of the EU say it frequently undermines access to new markets by imposing technical barriers. Tatiana Prazeres, Brazil’s foreign trade secretary, told the FT: You can’t have a situation where you lower your tariffs expecting real market access and then suddenly you have new obstacles in your way. The conversations we have with the EU are very frank.

Even if the EU-Mercosur agreement is ratified, it is not necessarily the solution Brazil is looking for. Dubbed the car-for-beef deal, car tariff cuts under the EU-Mercosur deal will incentivize European automakers to export to the Brazilian market rather than directly encouraging them to produce there. The agreement also imposes restrictions on Brazil’s ability to use government procurement to favor domestic industry. Lula asks the EU for its own side letter to clarify the leeway allowed in Brazil.

Dethroning the dollar could have made the headlines of the Lula-Xi meeting. But China’s geopolitical rivals in Washington, Brussels and Paris should be more concerned about the direct aid Brazil is being offered by Chinese companies. Many emerging markets are in positions similar to Brazil, and their allegiances will be as much or more determined by investment and jobs as global currencies and the war in Ukraine.

