Indonesian President calls for cautious response to COVID-19 outbreak | World

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) urged residents to react with caution to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and to get vaccinated in a video broadcast from the palace in Bogor, West Java on April 19, 2023. ( Photo: antaranews.com)

Jakarta (VNA) Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stressed on April 19 the importance of a careful response to the recent COVID-19 case in the country, especially during the Eid al-Fitr period of exodus.

While urging residents not to worry about surging infections, he reminded them to complete their COVID-19 vaccinations up to the second booster dose as a precaution.

The President stressed the importance of vaccination, from the first to the second dose to the first and second booster doses, adding that residents should complete the vaccination against COVID-19 with full doses according to government guidelines.

He also urged residents to continue to follow health protocols, especially to use masks if they feel unwell or encounter vulnerable people.

Earlier, the president had urged returning travelers to take the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to their hometown during the Eid out-migration period to avoid infecting others.

He stressed that the most important thing is vaccination. Booster doses are essential to maintain immunity against the disease in a context of high public mobility during the Eid out-migration period.

According to statistics, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 1,200 on April 18-19.

So far, Indonesia has recorded more than 6.7 million cases, including more than 161,000 deaths, or about 2.4%./.