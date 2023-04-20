Gautam Adani – Congress questions Modi government on fugitive Jatin Mehta





Congress has put pressure on the CBI and the Directorate of Law Enforcement for failing to take action against Jatin Mehta, a fugitive diamond dealer with family ties to the Adanis. Mehta disappeared from the country in 2013, leaving a trail of unpaid debts worth Rs 6,800 crore.

On Wednesday, Congress spokeswoman Supriya Shrinate slammed the Modi government for blocking federal agencies from taking action against Mehta, the founder of Winsome Diamonds, who is accused of doing business with the Adani Group by through several front companies, including one called Monterosa. Does the Prime Minister protect criminals like Mehta because he is a relative of Adanis? Shrinate asked at a press conference. Mehta, his wife Sonia and sons Vipul and Suraj ended up in the UK where he opened a few businesses and then acquired citizenship of Saint Kitts and Nevis, a tax haven in the Caribbean. But before the family vanished into thin air, Suraj married Krupa, daughter of Vinod Adani, in 2012. Gautam Adani’s older brother has been embroiled in controversy over accusations of funneling funds through a maze of foreign front companies to the Gujarat-based tycoon’s sprawling business empire that flourished under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shrinate wanted to know who issued a no-objection certificate which allowed the Mehtas to obtain St. Kitts citizenship amid a number of lawsuits pending against him for defrauding banks in India. The Winsome Diamonds saga dates back to 2008 when several Indian banks and the UK-based Standard Chartered Bank lent bullion to Winsome Diamonds and Jewelery Ltd and a sister company, Forever Precious, under a credit facility of 270 days.

The following year, the banks formed a joint working capital consortium to lend more money to the Winsome Group. However, in 2013 Winsome began to default on their loans and the family disappeared soon after. Mehta may have been able to escape the clutches of Indian lenders, but the law appears to have caught up with him in May last year when a UK court issued a Global Freezing Order (WFO) to secure assets from a worth $932.46 million belonging to the Mehta family and also confiscated their passports. The order was made in a case filed by Standard Chartered Bank which accused the Mehtas of perpetrating a billion dollar fraud by misappropriating bullion proceeds that had been advanced to two group companies. The accusation was that the Mehtas had “laundered and concealed through multiple layers of corporate entities”, with the vast majority of profits ending up in entities owned by the fugitive businessman and his family. The court was told that a company registered in the British Virgin Islands, Marengo Investment Group Limited, which the Mehtas accepted as their “family business”, had received £163million. Another entity, Al-Noora FZE based in the United Arab Emirates, received $650 million. Al-Noora and Marengo were later disbanded. The Mehtas tried to evade the asset freeze and filed a complaint in November last year, arguing that it should be lifted. Standard Chartered Bank, however, had insisted the freezing order would stand until the trial where a final decision on the fraud case is made. In a 403-page order issued on November 22 last year, Judge Edwin Johnson of the High Court of England and Wales (Chancery Division) dismissed the Mehtas’ plea, meaning the freezing of assets will continue until trial. In March this year, Judge Johnson dismissed two other claims by the Mehtas: first, that the case against them should be heard in India and, second, that they should only be allowed to pay 70% of the costs. justice of the plaintiffs. (i.e. Standard Chartered) for failing in its court challenge. The court said the Mehtas should pay the full court costs. Lax response in India The action in the UK contrasts sharply with that in India. Reports say that 15 Indian banks owe Rs 4,680 crore to Winsome Diamonds and Rs 2,122 crore to Forever Precious Diamonds, the sister company. Indian banks began filing lawsuits against Winsome Diamonds in 2013-14. The CBI finally registered a case in 2017. Shrinate said the CBI and ED did not pursue the case and wondered if they were only sleeping because they found out who he was. She asked, “What did the CBI and ED do after the big revelations that Mehta continues to invest in Adani Group through front companies?” The accusation is that the Mehtas injected funds into the Adani Group through a company named Monterosa. Hindenburg Research’s January 24 report stated: “Alastair Guggenbühl-Even, Chairman and CEO of Monterosa, has significant past ties to a notorious Indian fugitive diamond dealer, Jatin Rajnikant Mehta. The Adanis deny all allegations of wrongdoing made in the Hindenburg Report. Guggenbühl-Even has served as a director of at least three separate companies with Jatin Mehta: Forever Precious Jewelery & Diamonds Ltd, Carbon Accessories Ltd and Revah Corporation Ltd. During her press conference, Shrinate said: “We all now know the connection between Monterosa and Jatin Mehta. Some reports suggest that the Mauritius-based shell companies actually own Monterosa and these are the same companies that have invested heavily in the Adani Group. We have not yet received the answer to the crucial question: who owns the Rs 20,000 crore? The reference to the sum of Rs 20,000 crore comes from a recent Financial Times report which analyzed publicly available data and concluded that almost half of the $5.7 billion in foreign direct investment that the group Adani received were from “opaque foreign entities with connections to the group”. In its defence, the BJP blamed the UPA government for allowing banks to provide loans to Mehta and allowing him to flee. But Congress pointed out that the CBI only registered a case against him in 2017 after he fled the country. Mumbai’s Economic Crimes Wing and Serious Fraud Investigation Bureau took no action between 2014 and 2017. The BJP came to power in 2014. Congress then wondered why the Foreign Office and Home Office allowed them to renounce Indian citizenship on June 2, 2016, even though he was declared in default.

