Judge: House GOP may question ex-attorney on Trump case





NEW YORK (AP) A federal judge will let House Republicans question a former Manhattan prosecutor about the criminal case against former President Donald Trump, ruling Wednesday that there is no legal basis to block the subpoena to appear before judicial committees.

U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil denied Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs’ request for a temporary restraining order, finding that committee chairman Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, had a valid legislative objective in issuing the subpoena to former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz.

It is not the role of the federal judiciary to dictate what legislation Congress may consider or how it should conduct its deliberations in this regard, Vyskocil wrote in a 25-page opinion. Mr. Pomerantz is scheduled to appear for deposition in Congress. No one is above the law.

Vyskocil, a Trump appointee, ruled two hours after a hearing in which she peppered lawyers on both sides with questions, asking them to analyze the thorny issues of sovereignty, separation of powers and control of Congress. arising from the historic indictment.

Acknowledging the political fights surrounding the case, the judge said in her decision that she did not approve of either side’s agenda. She encouraged the two sides to talk and reach a mutually agreeable compromise on how Pomerantz’s deposition will proceed. Jordan is looking to interview him Thursday morning in Washington.

Today’s decision shows that Congress has the ability to oversee and issue subpoenas to people like Mark Pomerantz, and we look forward to his testimony before the Judiciary Committee, Jordans spokesperson said. , Russell Dye, in a statement.

Braggs’ office appealed the decision to the 2nd United States Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan and sought a stay to suspend enforcement of the subpoena.

Pomerantz once oversaw Trump’s investigation for years, but quit after clashing with Bragg over the direction of the case. He recently wrote a book about his work prosecuting Trump and discussed the investigation in interviews on 60 Minutes and other shows.

Bragg, a Democrat, sued Jordan and the Judiciary Committee last week to block the subpoena. His attorney, Theodore Boutrous, argued that the search for Pomerantz’s testimony was part of a transparent campaign to intimidate and attack Bragg and that Congress was invading a state to investigate a local prosecutor when he didn’t have the power to do so.

Boutrous said House Republicans’ interest in Bragg comes down to Congress stepping in and haranguing the DA while the prosecution is ongoing.

The Judiciary Committee began reviewing Braggs’ investigation of the former president in the weeks before his indictment. Jordan sent letters requesting interviews with Bragg and documents before subpoenaing Pomerantz. In her ruling, Vyskocil said she would handle any legal fights that may arise from further subpoenas in the committees’ investigation into Bragg.

A lawyer for the committee, Matthew Berry, countered that Congress had legitimate legislative reasons to want to question Pomerantz and review Bragg’s lawsuit against Trump, citing the bureaus’ use of $5,000 in federal funds to pay the Trump-related investigations.

Congress is also considering legislation, proposed by Republicans following Trump’s indictment, to change the way criminal cases against former presidents are conducted, Berry said. One bill would ban prosecutors from using federal funds to investigate presidents, and another would require any criminal cases involving a former president to be resolved in federal court rather than at the state level.

House Republicans, Berry said, want to protect the sovereignty and autonomy of the presidency, envisioning a scenario in which the commander-in-chief may feel compelled to make certain decisions to avoid local prosecutors in politically unfavorable jurisdictions. accuse them of crimes after they leave. desk.

For these reasons, Berry argued, Congress is immune from judicial intervention, citing the Speech and Debate Clause of the US Constitution.

Vyskocil presided over the hearing in a Manhattan courtroom that offered panoramic, high-level views of the New York skyline that Trump helped shape as a real estate developer, the courthouse where he was arraigned on April 3 and the federal building where Jordan continued his war on Bragg by convening a hearing Monday on prosecutors’ surrender of violent crimes.

Pomerantz declined to comment as he left the hearing holding a stack of papers with his book, People vs. Donald Trump, top. His attorney, Ted Wells, said he would accompany Pomerantz if he was to testify. Neither Pomerantz nor his attorneys spoke at the hearing. But in a court filing, he aligned himself with Braggs’ position and argued that he should not be questioned by the committee.

Berry, the committee’s attorney, argued that Pomerantz had already shared a lot of information with the public about his work on the Trump investigation and that the Judiciary Committee also had the right to question him about it.

I don’t think it’s rational or reasonable behavior for the House Judiciary Committee to rank below 60 minutes, Berry argued.

Pomerantz may decline to answer certain questions, citing legal privilege and ethical obligations, and Jordan would rule on those claims on a case-by-case basis, Berry said, but he should not be excused from appearing. If Jordan overrules Pomerantz and he still refuses to respond, then he could face a criminal referral to the Justice Department for contempt of Congress, but that wouldn’t happen immediately, Berry said.

Trump was charged last month with 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to silent payments made during the 2016 campaign to bury allegations of extramarital sex. He denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to an arraignment last week.

