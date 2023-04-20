Trump says he can ignore rape case to save New Yorkers traffic hassle





Former President Donald J. Trump wants to stand trial in Manhattan over allegations he raped a woman nearly 30 years ago, but he could stay away to spare New Yorkers traffic jams , the blocked streets and the high security that would inevitably accompany him, his lawyer. said Wednesday.

Mr. Trump wishes to appear, attorney Joseph Tacopina has written to the trial judge in a lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, who accused Mr. Trump of assaulting her in a department store dressing room of Fifth Avenue in the mid-1990s. The trial is set to begin Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Lower Manhattan.

But Tacopina noted that when Trump appeared in nearby Manhattan State Supreme Court for his recent arraignment on unrelated criminal charges, Franklin D. Roosevelt Drive was closed for a significant period while Mr. Trump was on his way to the courthouse. Streets within a three-block radius of the courthouse were blocked off while he was there, and he was constantly accompanied by a dozen Secret Service agents.

For Mr. Trump to appear in the federal courthouse, Mr. Tacopina told Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, his movements would have to be coordinated each day he was present by an advanced Secret Service team hours in advance. The team would then develop a tactical plan.

Under the plan, Tacopina wrote, courthouse floors would be locked, elevators closed, courthouse staff confined to their offices and members of the public barred from the area.

What you need to know about the charges of E. John Carrolls

Map 1 of 5

Two trials. E. Jean Carroll, a writer who says former President Donald Trump raped her in the mid-1990s, has filed two separate lawsuits against the former president. Here’s what you need to know:

How did Trump respond to his claims? After Carrolls’ account appeared as an excerpt from her book in New York magazine, Trump flatly denied her accusations, saying she was a total lie, the assault never happened, and he couldn’t didn’t rape her because she wasn’t his type.

Why did she also sue him for defamation? In 2019, Carroll filed a libel suit against Trump in New York for making derogatory comments and calling her a liar after her memoir was published. On October 19, the former president was questioned under oath in the case. This lawsuit is currently tied to an appeal.

If Mr. Trump did not appear in court, Mr. Tacopina said, he would ask Judge Kaplan to direct the jury that while no litigant was required to appear in a civil trial, Mr. Trump, by design, avoids the logistical burdens that his presence, like the former president, would cause on the courthouse and New York City.

The letter asked that Mr. Trump’s presence be excused unless and until he is called by either party to testify at the trial, which is expected to last about a week.

Ms. Carrolls’ attorney, Roberta A. Kaplan, responded Wednesday night in a letter to the judge, calling Mr. Trump’s request frivolous.

The idea that Mr. Trump would not come across as some kind of favor to New York City and that the jury should be instructed so much taxes the gullibility of the gullible, she wrote.

Ms Kaplan, who is not related to the judge, noted that some of the country’s most high-profile cases, including some involving terrorism, were tried in federal court in Manhattan, which she added, was fully equipped to handle any logistical burden.

If the former president decided not to appear, she added, the jury can draw whatever conclusions it chooses and Mr Trump is not entitled to judicial approval of his (flimsy) excuse.

She argued that Mr. Trump’s position was particularly hard to credit in light of his own recent activity, noting that in recent weeks he attended an Ultimate Fighting Championship event; spoke at the annual meeting of the National Rifle Associations; and appeared for deposition in the New York Attorney General’s lawsuit against him, his adult children and the Trump Organization. He had even scheduled a campaign event in New Hampshire for April 27, she wrote, in other words, in the middle of the trial in that case.

Judge Kaplan on Monday denied a request by Mr. Trump, who had cited a deluge of damaging media coverage of his recent indictment, for a one-month adjournment of the trial. The judge said there was no justification for a postponement, noting that the media coverage was largely but not entirely prompted or prompted by Mr. Trump’s own actions.

