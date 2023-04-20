Xi Jinping is now learning his limits

Is it a good idea for the trading nation of China to take on the world’s seven richest and most influential democracies? The Chinese head of state, Xi Jinping, has completely underestimated the power and potential of the G7, believes our commentator Matthias Koch.

Chinese head of state Xi Jinping visits a port facility in southern China’s Guangdong province. The official Xinhua News Agency broadcast this recording on April 11, 2023.

Perhaps Xi Jinping has been overdoing it a bit with his wide-legged appearances lately.

Learn more after the announcement

Learn more after the announcement

First came the pompous demonstration of his autocracy at the Peking People’s Congress. Then came the three-day visit to Moscow, where the Chinese head of state, contrary to all the naïve hopes of the West, stabilized the warmonger Vladimir Putin. More recently, in mid-April, Xi again turned his nose to the West by canceling a trip by the US Secretary of State to Beijing.

Certain gestures by Xi Jinping gave the impression that China, now more powerful than ever, had nothing left to discuss with the rest of the world. But the circumstances are not like that. A resistance of the democratic States develops, everywhere in the world.

There Krisen-Radar RND foreign journalist Can Merey and his team analyze the evolution of global crises in the new weekly security bulletin every Wednesday.

Learn more after the announcement

Learn more after the announcement

Always new alliances against China

New alliances against China have been emerging for years, even if they do not officially bear this name. Within the Quad group, the United States, India, Japan and Australia exchange safety knowledge. The Aukus Pact stipulated that Australia would build nuclear-powered submarines in the future with help from London and Washington. And in March, in a historic first, Japan asked the entire German cabinet to travel to Tokyo for government consultations.

This was bad news for China. But the worst news of all comes from the meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Karuizawa, Japan. The United States, Germany, Britain, France, Italy, Canada, and Japan all seriously thought they wanted to chase the Chinese dragon behind a door permanently.

China, the G7 warned in a remarkably confident tone, should refrain from threats, coercion, intimidation or the use of force. On arms sales to Putin: We reiterate our call on third parties to stop supporting the Russian war or pay a heavy price for it.

Clear words with a beneficial effect

Beijing is now scolding over the slander. In fact, however, the clear words of the G7 are likely to have beneficial global political effects. After a long and steady rise, China is beginning to know its limits. The Beijing leadership, which has become overconfident, has completely underestimated the power and potential of the G7.

Learn more after the announcement

Learn more after the announcement

G7 pilots in Japan: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her American counterpart Antony Blinken. Those: Soeren Stache/dpa

Karuizawa’s round, led in content and style by American Antony Blinken and German Annalena Baerbock, picked up. She can do it too. Economically, the seven states together weigh much more than China. Politically, they are capable of coordination, which has been proven.

Taking the world’s most powerful group of states seriously, as more thoughtful circles in Beijing suspect, could backfire on China as a trading nation, given the wide range of mutual dependencies.