President Joko Widodo celebrates Eid Al-Fitr 2023 with solo children, in-laws and grandchildren





Presidential Secretariat Protocol, Press and Media Assistant Bey Machmudin said President Jokowi is currently in Solo. “God willing, in Solo, and currently (Jokowi) is already in Solo,” Bey told reporters, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Bey said President Jokowi would celebrate Eid with his family. His children and grandchildren are also currently solo. “With family, Mrs. Iriana, stepchildren and grandchildren. The equipment that participates is also very limited. The president has also constantly reminded me not to participate. Eid with family, yes, you do not have to to participate,” he said. Bey explained that President Jokowi would also perform Eid al-Fitr prayers in Solo. Separately, BUMN Minister, Erick Thohir posted online when to accompany President Jokowi and Ms Iriana to the airport on their way home to Solo. In the upload, Acting Governor of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono also participated. “Driving Mr. President @jokowi and First Lady to the airport before returning home to Solo with Acting DKI Governor Pak Heru Budi. Happy Eid with family, ladies and gentlemen,” Erick wrote in his uploaded to his Instagram account. Previously, President Jokowi decided not to hold an open house during the celebration of Eid al-Fitr which is expected to fall on March 22, 2023. Indeed, Jokowi wishes to offer all levels of government the opportunity to meet and stay in touch with his family. “Therefore, the president did not hold an open house,” deputy in charge of press and media protocol at the presidential secretariat, Bey Machmudin, said on Thursday, April 13, 2023. He said Jokowi requested that devices related to activities during Eid and joint holidays be provided in limited quantities. The former governor of DKI Jakarta still decided to abolish open days even though the Community Activities Restriction Policy (PPKM) had been revoked since December 2022. “Mr. President wants to give all levels of government the opportunity to come together and stay in touch with his family,” he said.

