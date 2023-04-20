Trumps digital trading cards are selling again for $4.6 million, but it’s unclear how much he earned





Topline

Former President Donald Trump boasted that his second batch of digital playing cards sold in record time and generated an estimated $4.6 million after they were released on Tuesday afternoon, although forms of financial disclosure show that former presidents cut revenue from his first batch of NFTs by millions of dollars. may have been smaller than expected.

Former President Donald Trump’s digital trading cards sold out within hours on Tuesday.

Getty Images Key Facts

Trump said his Series 2 NFTs sold out just under five hours after announcing their release on his Truth Social social media platform, saying in a social media post: I hope everyone is happy, healthy and wealthy. CONGRATULATIONS!

Trump released 47,000 of the cards on Tuesday, including 46,000 on collecttrumpcards.com, selling them for $99 each, including unique and limited-edition cards featuring images of the former president as a rockstar wielding the electric guitar. , grill-master, monster-trucker and George Washington crossing the Delaware River.

The release comes just over four months after the 2024 GOP presidential candidate released his first batch of cards: a collection of 45,000 limited-edition NFTs at $99 each, which sold out in one day for a total of nearly $4.4 million.

Financial disclosure forms, however, show that Trump personally took between $100,000 and $1 million from the first batch through a licensing deal with a company called CIC Digital LLC, which would mean Commander-in-Chief (Trump also earned more $5 million in speaking engagements through a company called CIC Ventures LLC).

The digital cards will still draw 10% royalties for any secondary market sales, and Trump may have earned more from the initial sale of NFTs after the December 15 disclosure form deadline, which is the same day as the NFTs have been published, the New York Times Notes.

It’s unclear if Trump’s latest NFT sale has the same financial structure as the first, or if the hell is receiving a similar cut in proceeds (Forbes reached out to Trump’s team for comment).

Tangent

Trump, who faces multiple lawsuits and was indicted earlier this month for silent payments in the 2016 presidential election to hide alleged relationships with three separate women, also announced the posting of the cards on Facebook and Instagram, marking his first Instagram post since January 2021. Trump had been reinstated on the social media platform following his two-year suspension by Meta for posts surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot.

Key Context

Trump released the first set of digital playing cards in December, a month after announcing his presidential bid, teasing a major announcement and saying America needs a superhero on Truth Social. The first series included images of Trump as a superhero and movie star and a competition for a private dinner and an hour of golf with Trump. Shortly after it was published, however, Democrats and some of his GOP allies began to mock it, including former advisers Steve Bannon and Michael Flynn, who said they would fire the person who advised Trump to sell NFTs.

