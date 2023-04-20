Most pro-life president: Trump’s stance on a federal abortion ban isn’t what you think | donald trump





Donald Trump views a federal abortion ban as a losing proposition for Republicans as the party prepares to contest the first presidential election since the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and is unlikely to he supports such a policy, according to people close to him.

The former president has told allies in recent days that his intuition continues to leave the issue of reproductive rights to the states following the courts’ reasoning in Dobbs v. Jackson Womens Health Organization that ended 50 years of federal protection from the abortion.

But Trump’s crystallized position appears to be, in essence, an acknowledgment that a federal abortion ban could cost him in the 2024 election if he becomes the Republican nominee, mainly because a majority of Americans don’t support everything. just not that abortion is primarily or entirely illegal.

The thinking is informed in part by Republican losses in the midterm elections they were expected to dominate, which interviews have shown were tied to the Supreme Court decision. And in the six states where abortion-related issues appeared on the ballot in 2022, voters chose to reject new limits.

The issue has emerged as an early litmus test for Republican presidential candidates, and Trump’s reluctance to endorse national restrictions would put him squarely at odds with prominent leaders of the anti-abortion movement who are demanding federal action.

Yet his refusal to take the hardline stance of party activists provides an opening for potential rivals such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his former Vice President Mike Pence to run to his right on a question.

Worried about the political risks of being seen as too draconian on abortion, Trump allies told him they were surprised last week to see DeSantis, his expected rival in the 2024 race, sign the law and become the face of the States’ six-week abortion. to forbid.

The feedback to Trump that shaped his position was that despite all of DeSantis’ claims that he was meant to be an eligible alternative to Trump for the GOP nomination, the Florida governor would undermine his chances in the general election by becoming the face of a six-week term. prohibition of abortion.

Trump has talked about striking a balance, people close to him said: leaving abortion to the states, while endorsing rape, incest and maternal harm exceptions, as well as appointing conservative judges to the federal judiciary and the removal of funds for planned parenthood, which he did as president.

Trump’s less extreme stance on abortion underscores the enduring potency of one of Americas most politically charged issues. But his posture could prove risky in the Republican primary, where social conservatives have outsized influence in early-voting states, particularly Iowa.

On Saturday, Trump is scheduled to speak at the Iowas Faith and Freedom Coalition event, one of the most conservative conferences in the country, where he could be pressured to take a stand on abortion.

Asked about Trump’s position on abortion for 2024, the campaign reiterated its policy at the White House. President Trump believes the Supreme Court, led by the three justices he backed, got it right when it ruled that this is a matter that should be decided at the state level.

Republicans have tried to achieve this for 50 years, but we have failed. President Trump, who is considered the most pro-life president in history, did. He will continue those policies when re-elected to the White House, the statement said.

Trump’s political thinking was also on display when the Supreme Court’s draft decision to overturn Roe v Wade was leaked last year, the people said, when he turned to friends and said that it would anger suburban women and lead to a backlash against Republicans midterm.

He was initially reluctant to take credit for the unusual move for someone so eager to claim credit and remained silent even when his former Vice President Mike Pence and other conservatives in his administration said the victory of the anti-abortion movement.

Later, Trump made sure to issue a statement congratulating himself for sticking with his three Supreme Court nominees, who all ended up in the 6-3 majority opinion reversing Roe against Wade. Today’s decision was only made possible because I delivered everything as promised, he said.

Trump has described himself as the most pro-life president in history, though he’s also a former New York Democrat who once supported abortion rights until his time in power. was presented for the presidency in 2016.

During his tenure, Trump paved the way for the post-Roe legal landscape, also appointing U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk to the federal bench in Texas, whose recent ruling revoked the 23-year-old Food and Abortive Drug Drug Administrations. , mifepristone. The decision has been temporarily suspended.

Trump’s comments that abortion is a political liability for Republicans have angered former allies. When Trump blamed the parties’ midterm losses on the abortion issue, prominent anti-abortion groups hit back with a pointed warning that the former president still needed to win their support.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B Anthony Pro-Life America group, told reporters ahead of the March for Life in January that any candidate who did not support national abortion restrictions had disqualified themselves as a candidate for the presidential in our eyes.

Jon Schweppe, political director of the conservative American Principles Project, said Trump was not wrong to say abortion hurt Republicans in the recent election. But he said the answer was not to drop the push for a national ban, but rather to build consensus within the party around a federal standard, such as a ban on the procedure after 15 weeks. of pregnancy.

I think [Trump] sees abortion as the reason we lost midterms and he’s not entirely wrong, Schweppe said. But the answer is no: there is no federal role. We’re not gonna do anything anymore, I delivered Dobbs to you. It should be: This is the next step.

The pro-life movement still has some influence, he added, and it will have a major influence in the presidential primary.

