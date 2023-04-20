Pakistan towards a constitutional crisis





Updated: April 20, 2023

Islamabad [Pakistan]April 20 (ANI): The differences between the leading justices of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) and the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government have escalated to a point of no return. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Bench of the SCP, led by Ata Bandial, remains adamant about holding provincial elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa despite government disapproval, The Express Tribune reported. allegedly exercised arbitrarily by CJP Bandial – in this case and would have asked for a wider bench to deal with the ongoing political unrest in the country, Arab News reported. On the other hand, the powerful military establishment supports the Shehbaz Sharif government on the issue and has recently advised the CJP and other judges that the security environment in Pakistan is not conducive to holding elections in either provinces. powers,” Gulf News reported. According to media reports, Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum, director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), paid a “courtesy visit” to CJP Bandial on April 17, accompanied by Major General Wajid Aziz, the Director General of Military Intelligence (DGMI) and retired Lt. Gen. Hamood-uz-Zaman Khan, the Secretary of Defense, the Friday Times reported. , Judge Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Judge Munib Akhtar were also present, both were part of the SCP bench responsible for deciding the snap elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. DG ISI conveyed the position of the military establishment on the upcoming elections in Punjab, scheduled for May 14. Analysts speculate that the two to three hour meeting was conducted to inform the senior judiciary that the current military establishment believes that polls in Punjab are not feasible in the current security environment, Pak Observer reported. stand simultaneously. It seems that the military establishment potentially wants to influence the decision-making process regarding the upcoming provincial elections. The DG ISI meeting came days after an official visit by Army Chief Gen. Syed Asim Munir to the National Assembly, where he addressed a ‘closed session’ of the Committee parliamentarian on national security, Business Recorder reported.

In the past, the military establishment was reluctant to become openly involved in the country’s politics. However, since the controversial ousting of former Prime Minister Imran Khan from power last year, the Pakistani military has supported the PDM government against political opposition, including the recent decision of the CJP-led SCP bench Bandial. to organize elections in Punjab. These events suggest that the establishment is unwilling to accept Khan’s return to power in Islamabad and will employ all measures, even unconstitutional ones, to delay the elections until October, Dawn reported. Imran Khan claimed that these delaying tactics will enable the ruling PDM and its military supporters to weaken its Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) by targeting its key political leaders and supporters. his supporters, snap elections are the only viable solution, as he enjoys substantial public support and can defeat the ruling PDM. Therefore, the SCP’s decision to hold early polls in Punjab gave a ray of hope to Khan and his supporters. However, divisions within the SCP and attempts by the military establishment to delay elections will complicate matters for Khan and could escalate political unrest in Pakistan. joint session of parliament to restrict the powers of the CJP to take “suo motu” opinions and form SCP benches, Business Recorder reported. In the first attempt, the government failed to pass the bill after President Arif Alvi dismissed it, saying the bill traveled “beyond the purview of parliament” and that bench of eight SCP judges rendered the bill ineffective in a ‘preventive strike’. Due to the controversy over the bill, analysts argue that the SCP’s decision to suspend the bill goes “beyond its constitutional mandate and encroaches on the domain of parliament”. Reacting to the bill, Imran Khan said it was only approved to lobby the Supreme Court and said he doubted the government’s intention. The Shah and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail had called for a review of the ‘one-man show’ power enjoyed by the Chief Justice, saying Pakistan’s highest court could not ‘be dependent on the solitary decision of a single man,” reported the Daily Times. Predictably, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed the dissenting memo as a “ray of hope” during his speech to the National Assembly and called for relevant legislation in its wake to curb the freedom of the highest judge, Pakistan Today reported. The power struggle between the judiciary and the government is likely to continue, with each side asserting its supremacy. With the military establishment siding with the ruling PDM, it is likely that a divided SCP will come under immense pressure over the election issue. (ANI)

