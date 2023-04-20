A Catonsville resident who orchestrated the Dinner With Donald Trump scheme has not filed a tax return, according to the federal Baltimore Sun





A Catonsville man is facing a federal charge stemming from income he received in 2016 when he created a super PAC offering a chance to win dinner with Donald Trump.

Nobody won dinner with the former president, who was the GOP frontrunner when Ian Richard Hawes formed American Horizons, the super PAC that offered entries for a chance to win dinner. Social media solicitations allowed for free entries, but suggested donations would double contributors’ chances of winning, federal prosecutors say.

Fine print on the now-defunct website said the actual prize was tickets to a fundraising event with Trump and others, according to Politico, which first reported on the Dinner with Donald Trump program. in 2016. The Trump campaign disavowed the super PAC shortly after the report, saying it was unrelated to the fundraising effort.

Ultimately, American Horizons raised more than $1.1 million, according to Federal Election Commission records. But no one won anything, federal prosecutors said in the tax indictment filed Tuesday.

Hawes ended the super PAC shortly after Trump’s inauguration and did not contribute to any political campaigns. Hawes used more than $375,000 for personal expenses, an engagement ring, yacht rental, wedding rings, luxury car and vacation, as well as debt repayment and a down payment for a new residence. Over $443,000 was spent on social media advertising and over $36,000 was paid out in refunds to donors.

Hawes did not immediately return a call to comment on the matter on Wednesday. He had no lawyer listed in the court records. Speaking to Politico in 2016, he denied the dinner fundraiser was a scam.

Federal prosecutors allege that Hawes, then an independent software developer, failed to file a tax return for 2016. He filed tax returns for prior and subsequent years, but only filed a request for an extension in 2016. He would have had to include in his income the hundreds of thousands of dollars he used for personal expenses, prosecutors said.

If convicted, the misdemeanor tax charge could land Hawes in jail for up to a year. He does not have a court date set in the Federal Court records.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.baltimoresun.com/maryland/baltimore-county/bs-md-co-dinner-with-trump-tax-return-charge-20230420-j5uaby6nazagpheax2clshbrza-story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos