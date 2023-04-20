Politics
Why is Richard Sharps’ role as BBC chairman coming under scrutiny? | Richard Sharp
Richard Sharp is battling to remain BBC chairman, ahead of a very uncomfortable report about how he was appointed to the post by Boris Johnson and why he hasn’t declared his role in organizing a loan for the former prime minister.
Who is Richard Sharp and what is his role at the BBC?
Sharp, 67, is a wealthy former Goldman Sachs banker and Conservative Party donor who was appointed chairman of the BBC in early 2021.
The job advert for the position stated that the successful candidate was expected to ensure the provision of unbiased, high quality and distinctive products and services and act as the most senior representative and ambassador of the BBC.
This is a non-executive role, meaning Sharp is officially there to support and oversee the work of the BBC rather than run the organization on a day-to-day basis.
How did you Sharp gets BBC chairman job?
The BBC likes to insist on its independence from government, but its governance and funding structure are closely tied to the British state. Ministers control the BBC’s main source of funding by setting the rate of the license fee and can also appoint the BBC’s Board of Directors.
One of the jobs ministers control is that of chairman of the BBC, the person who heads the board of corporations. The BBC’s charter requires the government to hold a fair and open competition for the post, with the government’s choice of candidate subject to public cross-examination by a select parliamentary committee before installation.
In reality, any prime minister can be confident enough to ensure their favorite candidate gets the role, and Johnson’s government has made no secret of its desire to place pro-Tory allies in key cultural posts.
Has anyone else applied for the position?
Johnson initially tried to appoint his former boss, former Daily Telegraph editor Charles Moore, as BBC chairman. When that attempt failed, he turned to Sharp, who was publicly approached for the job. in October 2020 well before the close of nominations.
Shortly after, ITV political editor Robert Peston reported that the other candidates had been told not to bother applying: Don’t waste your time applying, the Prime Minister has decided it will be Richard Sharp. It turned out to be correct.
Why is it Sharp is under investigation?
This is an 800,000 loan facility secured by Johnson during the period when Sharp was running to be chairman of the BBC.
Johnson’s personal finances were in bad shape when he was prime minister, as he struggled with the costs of a costly divorce and lost the £275,000 salary he received for his Daily Telegraph column.
Around the same time Sharp applied to be chairman of the BBC, he was approached by an old friend, Sam Blyth.
Blyth, a Canadian businessman who also happened to be a distant cousin of Johnson, had read about the Prime Minister’s money troubles in the media and wanted to offer financial assistance.
Sharp introduced Blyth to Simon Case, Britain’s highest ranking civil servant. The businessman then acted as guarantor for an 800,000 credit facility for Johnson, with the financial arrangement kept secret from the public.
Why didn’t Sharp declare the potential conflict of interest in helping arrange a loan for the Prime Minister who could give him a high-level position?
It’s a good question. Sharp has been criticized by MPs for significant errors of judgment in not stating this. The arrangement was only made public after The Sunday Times obtained details about it earlier this year.
What happens next?
There are two parallel investigations into Sharp. One is an internal process managed by the BBC. The other is conducted by a prominent lawyer on behalf of the Public Appointments Commissioner. The latter is believed to be very damning for Sharp and should be released shortly.
How can Will Sharp be fired?
It can pass either by resignation, or by formal ministerial decree.
One option is that Sharp feels his position is untenable and inconvenient for the BBC and chooses to stand down voluntarily. Another is that Sunak and his team have a quiet word and make it clear that they have lost faith in Sharp.
In extreme circumstances, the BBC chairman could be forcibly removed if ministers conclude he is unable, unfit or unwilling to continue.
Who could replace Sharp as BBC chairman?
If Sharp steps down, the government would immediately appoint one of the BBC’s other non-executive directors as interim chairman. Current non-executives include former tech executive Shumeet Banerji, broadcaster Muriel Gray and financier Damon Buffini.
The most explosive option would be to appoint Robbie Gibb, a board member who was formerly Theresa Mays’ communications chief and who pushed a pro-Tory agenda at the BBC.
The government would then have the option of making a new permanent appointment with a new four-year term. This could mean a new Labor government will face a Tory-appointed BBC chairman until 2027.
