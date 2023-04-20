Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the World Buddhist Summit









Update: April 20, 2023 12:13 p.m. EAST

New Delhi [India]Apr 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the noble teachings of Gautama Buddha at the Global Buddhism Summit inaugurated here in New Delhi on Thursday.

“The noble teachings of Gautama Buddha have impacted countless people over the centuries. Inspired by the teachings of Lord Buddha, India is taking new initiatives for global welfare,” Prime Minister Modi said. .

He said, “Buddha is understanding beyond person, Buddha is thought beyond form, Buddha is consciousness beyond image, and this consciousness of Buddha is eternal and constant. .”

“This thought is eternal, this understanding is unforgettable,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi further said that India is progressing in ‘Amrit Kaal’ to become a developed country, and the greatest inspiration behind this is Lord Buddha.

“In this Amrit Kaal, India has taken new initiatives on many subjects and our greatest inspiration for this is Lord Buddha. India is progressing in the ‘Amrit Kaal’ to become a developed country. ‘India has resolved for the welfare of not only India but the whole world,’ Modi said.

The two-day Global Buddhist Summit comes at a time when India celebrates 75 years of independence when India celebrates ‘Amrit Mahotsav’.

Prime Minister Modi said that India has continuously spread the values ​​of Lord Buddha. “The path of Buddha is Pariyakti, Patipatti and Pativedha. Means Theory, Practice and Realization. Over the past 9 years, India has made rapid progress in these three points,” he said.

The Prime Minister further stressed that when many people come together with a vision of a better future, “the future will indeed be beautiful.”

“India had its firsts in so many fields, and it was largely inspired by Lord Buddha. That is why today people from different countries and from different geographical and cultural backgrounds are present here together,” Modi said while adding that this is the extension of Lord Buddha which unites the entire humanity in one thread.

Prime Minister Modi stressed the importance of Buddha’s way, adding that his way is the way of the future, the way of sustainability.

He also said that India did not give war to the world, but “Buddha”.

“The war and troubles the world is suffering from today, centuries ago, Lord Buddha had given a solution. The journey of problem solving is Buddha’s journey. India considers the grief of every human being like his own grief,” Prime Minister Modi said. .

Modi said the world can only embrace happiness if “we give up the achievements of victory, defeats, fights, wars”.

“Lord Buddha taught the way to overcome them. Enmity cannot disappear with enmity but with Love. True happiness lies in peace, in living together in peace. If we want make the world happy, then this Buddha mantra of inclusiveness is the only way by leaving self, the world, narrow thinking,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Referring to the earthquake in Turkey, Prime Minister Modi said, “Whether it is peace missions in different countries of the world or a calamity like an earthquake in Turkey…India stands with humanity in times of crisis, with ‘Mum Bhav’, bringing it to its full potential.”

He also explained how India has played a key role in improving the Buddha circuit.

“We have improved the Buddha tour in India and Nepal. Whether at Kushinagar International Airport or Lumbini, where the Indian International Center for Buddhist Culture is being established, India is working in a holistic in this direction,” Prime Minister Modi said. (ANI)

