Trump: Donald Trump’s former CFO Weisselberg released from prison





NEW YORK (Reuters) – Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of Donald Trump’s firm, was released from prison on Wednesday but may not have freed himself from the legal quagmire surrounding the former president. The 75-year-old walked out of New York’s Rikers Island prison complex, facing the same pressures as three months ago when he began serving time for tax evasion. The Manhattan prosecutor could potentially want Weisselberg as a witness in his landmark criminal case against Trump, which involves a scheme to suppress negative stories about the Republican during his 2016 presidential campaign. Some people close to Weisselberg have advised him to do this. necessary to avoid further legal perils. The Trump family, meanwhile, may have an interest in keeping Weisselberg loyal. The Trump Organization is paying Weisselberg severance and legal fees. The former executive’s recent decision to switch lawyers away from the lawyers who represented him in the tax case has sparked speculation that he could be closer to the famous family who employed him for almost 50 years. The company has, so far, backed Weisselberg, calling him the victim of an “unending witch hunt.” The attorney who represented Weisselberg at trial, Nicholas Gravante, said after his former client was released from prison on Wednesday that “anyone who really knows Allen regrets that he had to go through this.” “I hope he can now retire in peace, spend time with his wonderful family and leave the circus in the rearview mirror,” Gravante said. With his intimate knowledge of the Trump Organization’s financial dealings, Weisselberg would be a valuable witness in Trump’s criminal case. The former chairman is accused of ordering underlings to falsify company business records to disguise payments made to his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, as reimbursement and reward for his work by buying the silence of people with stories about Trump’s alleged marital infidelity. In court documents, prosecutors said Weisselberg advised Cohen to pay two women who said they had sex with Trump, and then arranged for Cohen to receive $420,000 for the work in 12 installments. Trump pleaded not guilty, saying the charges were politically motivated. Trump also says he hasn’t had affairs with women. Weisselberg has not been charged in the case. If prosecutors want Weisselberg’s testimony, they could try to issue him a subpoena, but they run the risk of him claiming his Fifth Amendment protection from self-incrimination. Prosecutors could also try to pressure him by threatening him with criminal charges and promising him immunity or leniency if he testifies honestly. That’s what happened last year, when the Manhattan District Attorney sued Weisselberg and the Trump Organization — but not Trump himself — over the company’s practice of awarding executives untaxed benefits. Weisselberg pleaded guilty last August to failing to pay taxes on $1.7 million in informal allowances, including a Manhattan apartment, Mercedes-Benz cars for him and his wife and college tuition. his grandchildren. Under his plea deal, Weisselberg was required to testify at the Trump Organization trial. He did so cautiously, laying out the facts of his own involvement in the tax evasion, but being careful not to implicate Trump, saying his boss was unaware of the scheme. Weisselberg was guaranteed a five-month sentence, which he began serving in January. He was eligible for release after three months. During the grand jury investigation that led to Trump’s indictment, prosecutors approached Weisselberg’s legal team about the possibility of charging Weisselberg with more crimes. Weisselberg is already charged in a fraud lawsuit brought by the New York attorney general who claims he was part of a business plan to inflate the value of his assets in the financial statements. Around the same time, according to two people familiar with the matter, the Trump Organization asked Weisselberg to change his attorney. Trump’s son, Eric Trump, who runs the day-to-day operations of the Trump Organization, told Weisselberg to get rid of Gravante after people close to Trump decided his zealous portrayal of Weisselberg could end up hurting the organization. ex-president, the people told The Associated Press. Weisselberg was told that if he didn’t change lawyers, he could find himself stuck paying his own legal bills, according to the people, who weren’t authorized to speak publicly about sensitive legal matters and did so under the guise of ‘anonymity. A lawyer for the Trump Organization denied that the company pressured Weisselberg to change attorneys. “It looks like someone is trying to feed the public a false narrative because they’re upset that Weisselberg changed attorneys,” said company attorney Susan Necheles, who also represents Trump in her case. criminal case. “The truth is that Mr. Weisselberg’s decision to change attorneys was entirely his own.” Necheles praised Gravante and called him “impartial”. Another lawyer involved in the Weisselberg case and paid by the Trump Organization, Mary Mulligan, no longer represents him either. Weisselberg’s new attorney, Seth Rosenberg, is a former state and federal prosecutor. He previously worked for the late Manhattan District Attorney Robert Morgenthau, whom Trump has praised in recent social media posts, and served as head of the bureau’s Racket Bureau, which investigates criminal enterprises. Messages seeking comment were left with Rosenberg and the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. People close to Weisselberg have urged him to consider his own future rather than Trump’s. They pointed to the risks of further charges — going to trial in Manhattan, where many residents and would-be jurors dislike Trump, and potentially spending more time behind bars. As for his immediate future, Weisselberg plans to move away from New York – at least for a while. Now retired, he’s heading to Florida, where he and his wife have a home a few towns from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. There will be joyous reunions with his children and grandchildren, and dinners to celebrate his freedom. Then comes the hard part: knowing if he can keep it.

