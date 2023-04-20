Trump and DeSantis vie for congressional GOP support | WE





Ron DeSantis has yet to enter the 2024 presidential race, but former President Donald Trump is aiming to garner backyard support from Florida governors, already winning approvals from more than a third of Republicans of the Congress of States delegation.

Republicans hold 20 of Florida’s 28 U.S. districts, and eight of those lawmakers have announced their support for Trump. They include Rep. Byron Donalds, who introduced DeSantis at his re-election party last year. Earlier this month, Donalds called Trump the only leader at this time in our country’s history who can seize the moment and deliver what we need.

Representative John Rutherford backed Trump on Tuesday shortly after leaving a meeting in Washington with DeSantis. Others accompanying Trump are Representatives Vern Buchanan, Matt Gaetz, Anna Paulina Luna, Brian Mast, Cory Mills and Greg Steube,

In total, Trump has won the support of more than 40 House Republicans across the country. His team, led by former White House political director Brian Jack, contacted some of those lawmakers, while others contacted him.

Endorsements rarely have a dramatic impact on who voters ultimately support, especially at the start of a presidential primary. But they do signal which candidates are gaining support within a party. That’s important as Trump tries to establish himself as the undisputed leader of the GOP in seeking the 2024 nomination.

Trump’s endorsements are notable because they suggest his criminal indictment in New York this month has done little to erode his support among elected Republicans. On the contrary, the accusations may have improved his position within the party.

I think after the indictment a lot of people were ready to voice their approval, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said.

DeSantis supporters note that the governor hasn’t officially launched his effort, making it harder for him to get official endorsements. He has extended his travels outside of Florida, making his first appearances on Wednesday in South Carolina, where support for any GOP candidate is essential, and where a few state lawmakers have said they would back him if he stands. presented at the White House.

So far, DeSantis has three congressional endorsements, including one from Florida, first-term Rep. Laurel Lee, who served as DeSantis’ secretary of state for more than three years. Representative Chip Roy of Texas was the first House member to sign.

Rep. Thomas Massie, who endorsed DeSantis, acknowledged the growing advantage of Trump’s endorsement, but pointed out the Florida governor has yet to enter the 2024 race.

Ron DeSantis didn’t ask anyone to endorse him, Massie, R-Ky., said in an interview Wednesday. He can’t ask anyone for an endorsement because he’s not running for president.

The real question, Massie said, is why Trump hasn’t gotten more endorsements yet, given the former president is essentially an incumbent.

I’m not worried about Donald Trump getting endorsements and getting lots of them, Massie said. He should have all of Congress. Why doesn’t he have the whole Republican Congress?

DeSantis’ slow start to building a national coalition underscores his long-standing disdain for investing in relationships with other Republican leaders. Other GOP governors and party officials regularly complain about his tendency to ignore their public rallies, fundraisers and conference calls.

In his recent book, DeSantis, who served nearly three terms in the House, called Congress preposterous.

As a rule, DeSantis does not usually attend meetings of the Republican Governors Association. At the height of the pandemic, he did not regularly participate in Republican governors’ nightly conference calls, according to Gov. Chris Sununu, RN.H.

All Republican governors, for the most part, are pretty tight. Were buddies, Sununu said in a recent interview. He did not answer phone calls. He did not do it. He doesn’t come to our events. If he comes to a Governors event, he shows up, gives a speech and leaves. It’s just him and his style. At first we were all surprised, but that’s just him.

DeSanti’s reluctance to engage with his colleagues stands in stark contrast to successful candidates nationally in the past.

Former President George W. Bush’s long list of Christmas cards is steeped in political tradition. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton regularly sent handwritten notes to mark birthdays or graduations to local activists in New Hampshire and Iowa. Trump, before and after his 2016 election, was almost always on the phone with party officials, donors or business leaders.

Massie, who served with DeSantis in Congress for six years, said he hosted a private reception with him Monday night, in part to dispel any notion that he was unlikable.

Massie noted that DeSantis spent less than 10 minutes of the two-hour event giving a speech. The rest of the time, he said, DeSantis talked one-on-one with other members of Congress.

He surprised me with the extent to which he understood working-class neighborhoods, Massie said. He is a student of politics.

