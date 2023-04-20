Politics
China’s ‘toothless’ Ukrainian stance ‘good enough’ for Kyiv, diplomat says
- Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko described Beijing’s peace plan to deal with Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine as “toothless”.
- But China’s flimsy neutrality is “good enough” for kyiv and better than active military support for Russia, he said.
- “We want them to be more active, but we are aware of the complexity,” Prystaiko said.
China’s flimsy neutrality over Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine is “good enough” for kyiv, the country’s top representative in the UK has said. Newsweekand will remain so as long as Beijing does not equip Moscow’s forces with significant armaments.
Talk with Newsweek at the Ukrainian embassy in London, Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko – who has also served as Ukraine’s foreign minister and its NATO representative – said Beijing’s “toothless” peace plan presented in February suggested that China was unwilling to risk its powerful global position for President Vladimir For Putin’s Sake.
“China has built its diplomatic success by playing in international organizations,” Prystaiko said, noting in particular Beijing’s permanent seat on the UN Security Council. “They are quite happy to have managed to obtain this position of master within the international system. They are not going to give it up. The only strength of their position is to try to play the role of an honest intermediary.”
Chinese President Xi Jinping has combined neutral rhetoric with pro-Russian actions since the start of the full-scale invasion of Moscow in February 2022. Beijing has ignored several – and ongoing – requests for a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and in March visited Putin in Moscow. in what was interpreted as a clear signal of alignment with the Kremlin.
Xi and Putin reportedly discussed several military deals behind closed doors during the Chinese leader’s visit, building on economic ties between the two giant powers that have only grown since the West launched a campaign unprecedented sanctions against Moscow.
Although Xi seems to have made his preference clear, he has not thrown all of his military might behind the Kremlin. China is not among the nations found or accused of providing large amounts of military aid to Russia, despite repeated media reports and US warnings that Beijing was considering it.
Prystaiko said Beijing’s pro-Russian “neutrality” frustrated Kyiv leaders, but added it was far from the worst outcome.
“We criticize them, but frankly, we’re quite happy that they took the position they took.” he explained. “The Russians can pretend they are great partners and all that. But what is it? I know [the Russian] people don’t expect any proof. The great chief has said it and that’s enough.”
“But for everyone else, we understand that they don’t provide [significant supplies]. It’s not like Iran and its drones. It’s not like North Korea, which supposedly sends them uniforms.”
Beijing’s vague peace plan – which called for an immediate ceasefire that would let Russian troops occupy swathes of Ukrainian territory – produced on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion proves that China is protecting itself , suggested Prystaiko. “That’s why this document is so toothless. It’s done on purpose […] They keep all their options open.”
“So far, it’s fine with Ukraine,” the diplomat said. “We want them to be more active, but we are aware of the complexity.”
Friend or enemy?
Ukrainian leaders have expressed openness to Beijing’s peace plan, although they have made it clear that they will not accept any deal that leaves Russia in control of Ukrainian territory. Among Kiev’s demands are Russia’s full withdrawal through Ukraine’s 1991 borders, reparations, war crimes prosecutions of Russian leaders and lasting security guarantees – in effect, NATO membership – to prevent future Russian aggression.
With around 20% of its territory occupied, its economy in shambles and its army ready to launch a massive and potentially crucial counter-offensive, kyiv cannot afford to make more enemies. It will certainly not risk alienating one of the world’s economic behemoths and its biggest trading partner in 2021, which could prove vital for the country’s reconstruction.
China is also Moscow’s most influential partner. Even a limited sympathy for Ukraine in Beijing could prove valuable for Kyiv.
Zelensky appears to be engaged in a long courtship with Xi. In March, the Ukrainian president invited his Chinese counterpart to kyiv. “We’re ready to see it here,” Zelensky told The Associated Press. “I want to talk to him. I had contact with him before the total war. But during this whole year, more than a year, I haven’t had any.”
“My government would like them to be more proactive,” Prystaiko said. “That’s why we want to talk to them. On the basics so far it’s good enough.”
“They can easily pick up the phone,” Prystaiko added. “They kept all their options open. There would be nothing wrong with them even making a surprise visit to Ukraine. What would they lose? Their relationship with Russia? No, because Russia is so dependent on ‘them.”
“Even their own Taiwanese policy is based on territorial integrity and sovereignty,” the ambassador said, noting that defending national sovereignty is the “cornerstone” of Kiev’s ongoing fight.
Prystaiko, however, said Kyiv understood China’s position. “They have their own stuff with the West, they have their own stuff with Russia as well,” he said.
“They are much more integrated with the West and the rest of the world. They don’t want any sanctions or blockages at sea for their products, because it’s an export-oriented economy.”
“They want to maintain this balance between Western and Eastern interests at the UN,” Prystaiko added. “They know their time has come. They play an important role and they don’t have much to do. They just have to maintain that.”
“They try to be a reasonable partner. We want them to understand that the fate of the whole [system of] international relations depend on their decision. They’re not stupid, they understand.”
West
Ukraine’s westward pivot predates the current nine-year simmering conflict with Russia. Since the country’s independence from the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, power players in Moscow have sought to retain and grow their influence in a neighboring nation that many Russians still consider an integral part of their country. ; or at least as a subject.
Since the Orange Revolution of the mid-2000s, Ukraine’s distancing from Russia’s orbit has seemed more inevitable. The 2014 Maidan Revolution and subsequent Russian invasions of Ukraine cemented it. Now the majority of Ukrainian voters seek to end the war with the country firmly entrenched in NATO and the European Union.
Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic conversion is likely to have an effect on its relationship with Beijing, given the brewing confrontation between China and the United States. Already, kyiv has intervened to blunt Chinese influence, for example by preventing Chinese company Beijing Skyrizon Aviation from acquiring the country’s largest jet. engine plant in 2021.
Prystaiko said Ukraine withdrew “from the deal under pressure from our Western allies who reminded us that business decisions in these highly sensitive heavy and defense industries must be politically motivated.”
Western pressure was also behind Ukraine’s decision to withdraw specialists from Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant, a key part of Tehran’s nuclear program, Prystaiko said.
“Whatever we have to do with China will be dictated by a number of factors,” Prystaiko said. “It’s not like Ukraine is going to topple over one way or another. No, it’s been a process over the 30 years of our independence.”
Newsweek contacted the Chinese Foreign Ministry via email to seek comment.

