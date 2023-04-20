Reign of terror controlled by another force





LAHORE:

PTI chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the “reign of terror” in the country was not controlled by “puppets” of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), but by “another force”.

The former prime minister made the remarks in a series of tweets, in which he recounted the arrests of several workers and party leaders in recent days. Separately, the PTI Chairman also approved a two-member delegation comprising Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry to appear before the Supreme Court on Thursday (today) to brief the highest court on the party’s position in a case related to the holding of elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

In a veiled reference to the establishment, he held the “powers that be” responsible for the kidnappings of PTI leaders and workers.

“The way we descended to become a banana republic where there is no rule of law and only the law of the jungle; it is clear that this reign of terror is not controlled by the PDM puppets but by another force that considers itself totally above the law,” the PTI leader said in a series of tweets.

“Our people are abducted and then fake FIRs are recorded,” he continued. “When bail is granted in one FIR, another FIR appears. I have more than 145 FIR against me. It’s a FIR circus. My caretaker from Bani Gala, my cook from Zaman Park, Mashwani, Waqas from our social networks and my security manager Ghumman – all abducted and tortured – for trying to update their software.

Imran noted that PTI chief Ali Amin Gandapur was released on bail in a ‘fictitious’ case, but at the same time another FIR was registered against him, adding that he was now being taken to Lahore. by the police.

“Although he (Gandapur) fell ill on the way and was taken to hospital, he was taken out of hospital before being stabilized. Now total fascism prevails,” he tweeted .

Addressing party workers during Iftar, the PTI leader said every worker in his party can become a “great leader”. “People always respect an honest person. No leader can earn respect by threatening people but by his conduct. Honesty and sincerity are the main traits of any successful leader and no coward can become a leader.

PTI Central Chairman Chaudhry Parvez Elahi vowed to continue supporting the PTI leader, saying “no matter how many cases the government registers, we will not leave Imran Khan.”

