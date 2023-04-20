President Jokowi Eid Al-Fitr solo, no open doors! : Okezone National





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will celebrate Eid in his hometown, Solo, Central Java. There, Jokowi will not hold an open day at the time of Eid al-Fitr 1444 H. The Heads of State want to celebrate Eid in complete privacy with their respective families. Of note, President Jokowi will perform Eid prayers and Eid 1444 Hijriah prayers in his hometown of Solo in Central Java. Jokowi is reported to have returned to his hometown, aka returning home to Solo, today. “There are no (open doors),” Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat, Bey Machmudin, said during confirmation on Thursday (4/20/2023). Although he did not host an open house, Bey admitted he was unsure if the president would be entertaining guests at the Eid celebration in Solo. But basically, Bey said, the president asked his staff to celebrate Eid with their respective families. “I don’t know whether there are guests or not. That is, in principle, the president asked his staff to go to Eid with his family. You want to be in Jakarta , you want to be in your hometown, please,” he said. . Read also : 5 tips to beat dull skin and look healthier Follow Okezone News on Google News According to Bey, the head of state deliberately asked his staff to celebrate Eid with their families during this year’s Eid al-Fitr. Because, in previous years, the Covid-19 pandemic still hit Indonesia. “So you’ve decided not to have an open day, so you don’t need to meet on Eid day. There’s yet another day. The president understands too, ministers have families, have parents they haven’t seen in a long time,” Bey said. “Three Eids yesterday were PPKM, there are still restrictions on people’s movements. Now there is no PPKM,” he concluded.



