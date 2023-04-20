A businessman linked to the “Chinese secret police station” organized dinners for the Conservative Party

MPs have called for the expulsion of Chinese diplomats after it emerged that a businessman linked to an alleged Chinese secret police station in Croydon had hosted fundraising dinners for the Conservative Party.

The Labor Party has demanded answers from the Home Secretary over ‘secret police stations’ operated in the UK by the Chinese Communist Party, after it was reported that a businessman is linked to a Croydon address which hosts a suspected outpost.

RuiYou Lin, 40, runs a tech app for takeout businesses and has also been linked to an address published in China as part of a program that has launched police stations overseas to track down ” criminals” living abroad.

A mobile phone number apparently used by Mr RuiYou appears on the list of locations, along with an address in Croydon. However, when asked about the scheme by the Telegraph, the businessman said it was set up by a rival company.

Mr RuiYou is said to have attended Chinese Communist Party political conferences and is linked to the United Front Work Department (UFWD), a Chinese agency that collects intelligence on people and organizations inside and outside the China. He was pictured with Boris Johnson, Theresa May and Sajid Javid.

The businessman was Vice-Chairman of the China Group for the Local Conservative Association in the City of London and Westminster constituencies, which organizes an annual dinner that has raised thousands of dollars for local Conservatives.

“vital questions of national security”

Yvette Cooper said the revelations were serious allegations that raise vital national security questions, amid concerns in recent years about politicians and their ties to individuals linked to the Chinese state.

In the Commons on Wednesday, the shadow Home Secretary said: It is reported… that a Chinese businessman linked to an alleged Chinese secret police station in London witnessed Chinese Communist Party political conferences, is linked to the United Front Work Department and has also hosted Conservative Party fundraising dinners and attended events with Conservative Prime Ministers.

These are very serious allegations, which raise vital national security questions, and I think the Home Secretary should be there to answer them.

She criticized the government for its lack of action and said other countries had taken visible action against the threat, citing recent arrests in New York by the FBI and similar operations being shut down in the Netherlands. .

Here in the UK we have heard nothing, no arrest reports, no guarantees that these operations have been shut down, and instead we are told that one of the key people has been vice chairman of the group Chinese fundraiser for the Conservative Association in the City of London, and attended party events with two of the last three Conservative Prime Ministers.

Chris Philp, MP for Croydon South and Minister for Police, said the reports were of course very concerning and said there was a live inquiry into the matter. Mr Philp added that the government was aware of around 100 suspected stations of the type we are discussing around the world, saying the problem is not limited to the UK.

The Telegraph has seen a list of addresses and phone numbers for Chinese police stations around the world.

The reports, which appeared in various Chinese-language news outlets including the Overseas Chinese News of Fujian, provided contact details for 21 countries, including Britain.

The addresses and telephone numbers were described as a 110 emergency service abroad.

Help with “household affairs”

The article said that since many people abroad cannot return to their home countries, they could help with driver’s license issuance and domestic affairs.

A quoted official described the sites as overseas police service sites.

Three UK addresses are on the published list. One in Hendon, north London; one in Glasgow and one in Croydon.

Mr RuiYous business app is registered at Croydon and he is also a director of the UK Fujianese Association which is also linked to it.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former leader of the Conservative Party, said on Wednesday: We know they bring in Chinese dissidents, they confront them with videos of their families, threatening their families in front of them if they don’t cooperate and depart and depart back to China.

Bob Seely, the Tory MP, told the Commons: “We don’t need to wait for a trial before we start expelling diplomats who engage in these practices.

“As to the gentleman from Croydon…he is of course not a diplomat and therefore liable to prosecution in the normal way.”