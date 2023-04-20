Sweden’s Foreign Minister calls for end to Armenian Genocide commemoration to please Erdogan The European Curator





Amid stalled NATO membership talks and in an apparent effort to avoid upsetting Turkey more than it already has, the Swedish Foreign Ministry, headed by Tobias Billstrm (M), reportedly lobbied the Swedish-Armenian friendship group in the Riksdag, asking senior government officials privately to Cancel this year annual commemoration of the Armenian Genocide. Swedish Democrat MP Bjrn Sder, chairman of the Swedish-Armenian Friendship Group, said group leaders from each party in the coalition government, Moderates, Swedish Democrats and Christian Democrats, were invited by the ministry of Foreign Affairs to consider canceling the commemoration event as it could potentially harm Sweden’s prospects of joining NATO, Samnytt reports. We have been asked internally in our parties not to hold a celebration at the Riksdag this year, Sder told the Stockholm-based newspaper. swedish daily (SvD). It’s something we’ve drawn attention to every year. I think it’s a bit like spitting in the face of genocide survivors for not holding the memorial service, Sder added. Left Party MP Hkan Svenneling also strongly criticized the actions of the Foreign Ministry. It is important to organize the commemoration of a genocide on a large scale. Erodgan should not be allowed to decide what happens at the Swedish Riksdag, Svenneling said. This genocide, like other genocides, is recognized every year in the Riksdag, he continued, adding that he believed the canceled commemoration would have gone unnoticed if no one had raised the issue and done something about it. thing. Addressing the issue, Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrm (M), for his part, said SvD: There is no doubt that terrible abuses were committed against the Armenian ethnic group and other minorities in the crumbling Ottoman Empire. But only the governments of a few countries have publicly taken a stand on the issue and acknowledged the genocide, and Sweden is not one of them. . It should be noted that in 2010, a majority of Swedish lawmakers sitting in the Riksdag voted in favor of recognizing the Armenian Genocide that took place in 1915. Despite the vote, however, neither moderate-led governments nor social democrats enshrined the Riksdag’s decision. This year’s commemoration is to take place on April 26, with the intervention of the Ambassador of Armenia. At this point, the Swedish-Armenian friendship group has not yet made a final decision on whether or not to cancel the memorial service.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://europeanconservative.com/articles/news/swedish-fm-sought-to-stop-commemoration-of-armenian-genocide-to-please-erdogan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos