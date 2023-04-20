Can Prime Minister Modi reform the bureaucracy for the New India? | Latest India News





India’s armed forces, their valor and their welfare are very close to the heart of Prime Minister Narendra Modis. Since taking office as Prime Minister in 2014, he has made it a point to spend his Diwali with the armed forces deployed on India’s borders and personally feed jawan ladoos from the frozen heights of the Siachen Glacier to the desert. from the superheated Thar to Longewala, the site of the famous 1971 tank battle with Pakistan. Before winning the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he announced at the famous gathering of ex-servicemen in Rewari on September 15, 2013 that he would introduce a rank one pension if elected to power. Despite the contradictions between the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Defence, the OROP regime was implemented by the Minister of Defense Manohar Parrikar on the basis of the principles defined in the letter to the three heads of service of November 7, 2015. Supreme Court upheld the scheme on March 16, 2022, and asked the government to pay the arrears within three months. But that deadline was extended three times by the Department of Defense’s Department of Veterans Affairs. A year later, on March 20, 2023, the same Supreme Court intervened and ordered the Ministry of Defense to pay the arrears by February 28, 2024, in three equal installments. Due to procedural delays by Ministry of Defense bureaucrats, the whole episode cast the Supreme Court as a savior for ex-servicemen and put the Modi government, which had implemented the program after decades of political quarrels, in the dock. Bureaucratic delays and poor monitoring of OROP’s arrears upset Prime Minister Modi and he let his displeasure be channeled to his cabinet and roving Defense Ministry officials. The bureaucratic backlog of OROP backlogs clearly also worked against the BJP in the November 2022 assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, where ex-servicemen reside in large numbers. The difference between the BJP and the Congress was only 0.9% of the popular vote and if the arrears had been paid on time, the election result might have been different. After being in power for nearly nine years, India’s bureaucracy is still unaware of Prime Minister Modis’ decision-making and on-the-ground implementation. To date, PM Modi follows a grueling work schedule of 2 p.m. sitting in his office until 11 p.m. at night cleaning up files and holding key meetings. He and his top ministers like Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Interior Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Roads and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari spend all their weekends outside the capital, reaching out to people from Arunachal Pradesh to Gujarat, from Srinagar to Kanyakumari. The thing is, there is no fun in becoming a minister in the Modis cabinet, as the days of projecting pelf and power are over with continued grind and responsibility, with the prime minister himself staring high standards.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleaning up files during an official trip to the United States.

While Prime Minister Modi and his cabinet are in charge, India’s bureaucracy, except for a few, is still on a working basis to govern with an emphasis on procedure, not productivity. Although the Modi government is clear about its short and long term national goals, these arrogant legatees of British colonial rule work for the individual institutions they represent and not in the broader national interest. Even such a strong and determined home minister as Amit Shah seems frustrated when his development plans for Jammu and Kashmir run into bureaucratic obstacles at the highest levels of the UT administration. Had the Modi government listened to Indian bureaucracy and vested interests within the security and diplomatic apparatus, Articles 370 and 35A would never have been repealed and the country would have continued to play a daily slang match with the Pakistan with India’s global adversaries adding fuel to the fire. The same goes for China since it was Prime Minister Modi who decided to attack the expansionist Middle Kingdom by the horns in Doklam in 2017 and eastern Ladakh in 2020. The role played by the Modi government and its national security planners in injecting cement into the backbone of national security will come out with a bang when the story of the war of the past decade is recorded for posterity. Even as recently as Baisakhi Day, a senior paramilitary official wanted written orders on the deployment to Punjab from the Home Ministry rather than doing so on his own initiative, as self-preservation is a key bureaucratic skill. After all, the bureaucratic focus is on completing the case, not on wasting public money and resources or on the national security response.

While Prime Minister Modi talks ad nauseam about Atmanirbhar Bharat to create a military-industrial complex for the new rising India, the main bureaucratic military-civilian players in this plan are still playing in their own silos as if there were no no urgency despite a neighboring global superpower defining India as a key adversary. The focus is on meetings, not results, with each bureaucrat ready to take advice from the department he or she represents. In diplomatic language, they are called TPs or talking points.

In his speech marking the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, Prime Minister Modi talked about decolonizing the Indian spirit as part of Paanch Prans or five pledges to make India a developed country of ‘by 2047. The first step towards this should be the decolonization of the Indian bureaucracy as they interface with the public from the gram panchayat level to the PMO. The British civil service system must be abolished because it creates internal divisions based on the three letters after the name of the serving bureaucrat. The new India needs a new administrative system based on the contemporary problems facing the country, as well as a new curriculum and new knowledge of the field. He needs an India-based administration that doesn’t just do paid work, benefits and a home in upmarket Lutyens Delhi. A bureaucrat living in the main residential areas of the national capital and state capitals with children studying or settled abroad cannot be expected to have contact with the real India. While Prime Minister Modi is put to the sword by the electorate every six months in State Assembly elections every five years in a Lok Sabha election, a bureaucrat survives for 30 years and more based on a single review. Will the Prime Minister hold India’s bureaucracy accountable when he addresses them on April 21, 2023, Public Service Day.

