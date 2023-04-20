Donald Trump teams up to crush Ron DeSantis before he enters the 2024 race





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. Governor Ron DeSantis is increasingly on the ropes against former President Donald Trump, who is claiming congressional endorsements and poll victories as his campaign tries to prevent Mr DeSantis from officially entering the race presidential.

Those close to Mr Trumps 2024 campaign say his team is acting aggressively to diminish the popular Florida governor and crush his undeclared bid for the Republican presidential nomination.

They want to keep a foot on his throat, a Republican Party strategist with close ties to the Trump campaign told The Washington Times. They want to freeze DeSantis out of the race.

Team Trump is rattled by Mr DeSantis, who has been on a shadow campaign blitz for weeks after his historic double-digit re-election in November.

Trump campaign aides are saturating social media with hits on Mr. DeSantis. They promote Mr. Trump’s growing number of polls and his cascade of support. Trump-aligned super PAC MAGA Inc. is attacking Mr. DeSantis on the airwaves in an ad portraying the governor as a politician who sucks up puddles and wants to cut Social Security benefits.

A DeSantis-aligned PAC has refuted that claim.

Mr. DeSantis, 44, is a rising star in the Republican Party. He’s not expected to declare a presidential election in 2024 until May, but he’s leading the way through critical early voting and general election states as he dips his toe into sell-out national politics retail and rates support.

His supporters say Mr. Trump’s attacks signal that Mr. DeSantis is a serious threat to former presidents’ quest for a second term in the White House.

Trump is spending millions on a guy who isn’t even in the running, Erin Perrine, spokesperson for DeSantis’ new Never Back Down super PAC, told The Times. What does that tell you? They see that the governor is strong. They know the governor is good at forming coalitions. Look at the votes he got in 22 midterms. He changed the political landscape in Florida. Of course, the Trump team is going to be afraid of that. That’s why they’re obsessed with a guy who’s not even a candidate at this point. They are obsessed with him.

Mr. DeSantis traveled to Iowa, Ohio, New Hampshire, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Texas, among other states, and delivered remarks Wednesday in Charleston and Spartanburg, in Caroline from the south.

He is scheduled to address the conservative Heritage Foundation in the Washington area on Friday and the Republican state convention in conservative Utah on Saturday.

Mr. DeSantis has promoted a string of successes that have helped him achieve national prominence, including battles against liberal policies and the expansion of Florida’s population and economy.

As he emerges into the national spotlight, Mr. DeSantis has faced a barrage of criticism over policy positions and stumbles.

Her decision to sign a Florida law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy has alienated some big Republican donors who say it will hurt her as a general election candidate. Mr. DeSantis had to backtrack on his widely criticized statement questioning US aid to Ukraine in its battle against invading Russia, which he called a territorial dispute.

Despite the setbacks, Mr. DeSantis measures far ahead of all other Republican primary candidates, declared and hypothetical, except for Mr. Trump.

A person close to a top Republican donor said the handful of donors who seem to be drifting away from Mr. DeSantis have different reasons. Some defected over his stance on abortion, and others were discouraged by his initial commentary on the war in Ukraine.

The interested party did not rule out a realignment behind Mr. DeSantis.

These are long campaigns, and they go through that kind of ebb and flow, the person said. I don’t think there’s any need to panic if you’re a DeSantis fan right now. I think they should right the ship as soon as possible, obviously.

National polls show Mr. Trump with a double-digit lead over Mr. DeSantis. That lead has grown since Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted the former president on charges related to alleged silent money payments in 2016.

Although Mr. Trump holds a sizable national lead, some polls indicate that Mr. DeSantis is far more competitive in critical early-voting states.

Mr. Trump is the leading Republican nominee overall, but Mr. DeSantis is the clear second choice. He’s also attracting interest from Republican megadonors who are looking for an alternative to Trump in 2024 and see the Florida governor as the most viable candidate in the general election.

Never Back Down raised $30 million in just one month for Mr. DeSantis.

Mr. DeSantis’ pull has sparked an all-out war in Trump’s headquarters.

The Trump team this week sought to crush Mr. DeSantis’ candidacy to win support from House Republicans. The team touted a slew of congressional endorsements for the former president, including many from the Florida delegation, on the same day Mr. DeSantis met privately with Republican lawmakers near Capitol Hill.

Rep. Lance Gooden, a Republican from Texas, publicly endorsed Mr. Trump immediately after leaving the meeting with Mr. DeSantis. Mr. Gooden praised Mr. DeSantis for his commendable work in Florida, but said Mr. Trump was the only leader capable of saving America from the leftist onslaught we now face.

Those who support Mr. DeSantis say congressional endorsements are not essential and believe the Florida governor has a chance of defeating Mr. Trump in the primary race after months of state-by-state showdowns.

DeSantis supporters say Mr. Trump is vulnerable if he racks up more indictments. The 34 felony charges against the former president in New York are just part of his legal troubles.

The former president is being investigated by Jack Smith, a special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland. Mr. Smith is overseeing a two-part criminal investigation into Mr. Trump: his involvement in the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol and the possession of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, in Florida. .

I don’t see how you can run a campaign when you have to deal with lawyers, sit in court, all the things he has to do, on top of being older and thin-skinned, and just unable to run the kind of campaign he wants to run, Ed Rollins, a longtime Republican Party strategist and adviser to super PAC Ready for Ron, told The Times. I just don’t see him as a viable candidate.

He said Mr. DeSantis is the leading Republican alternative and is destined to claw back some of Trump’s erosion of support over time.

