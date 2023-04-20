Politics
Over 50% chance China will invade Taiwan in 10 years, says former US adviser
- The probability of China invading Taiwan within the next decade is “more than 50%”, said Matthew Pottinger.
- Pottinger has previously said an invasion hinges on how long Chinese leader Xi Jinping remains in power.
- Pottinger served as one of the Trump administration’s top Asian security advisers for two years.
China is likely to overrun Taiwan by more than 50% in the next 10 years, said Matthew Pottinger, who served as deputy national security adviser in the Trump administration.
Securing Taiwan is vital to Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s goal of rejuvenating his country, and the likelihood of Beijing trying to take Taiwan by force is “more than 50% over the next decade”. Pottinger told Japanese outlet Kyodo News in an article published Wednesday.
Pottinger, a U.S. Navy veteran and former Chinese reporter for Reuters and the Wall Street Journal, worked as Deputy National Security Advisor from September 2019 to January 2021. He was the Trump administration’s top adviser on China and North Korea at the time and one of its most senior aides.
In a March interview with The Washington Posthe linked the likelihood of China’s invasion of Taiwan to the expected timeline for Xi’s grip on power.
“I suspect he’s going to make this his legacy,” Pottinger told the Post.
The former US adviser said he was unsure “what that means in terms of timing” but suspected Xi was looking to stay in power for another 10 years.
The Chinese leader secured an unprecedented third term for the top job in October and has yet to name a successor leading observers to predict he will arm for a fourth term and rule for another decade in total.
And Xi appears to be quietly preparing for conflict with Taiwan, building air raid shelters and field hospitals along the Taiwan Strait, passing new laws allowing the military to bolster troop reserves and preparing the Chinese people for war. with “shrilly language,” Pottinger said. The post office.
His comments come as US-China relations continue to strain and key US lawmakers strengthen ties with Taiwan.
Meanwhile, several leaked US intelligence documents appeared to show gaping vulnerabilities in Taiwan’s air defenses, The Washington Post reported.
Tensions between Washington and Beijing have erupted in recent months over issues such as a Chinese surveillance balloon hovering over the United States and congressional pressure on China’s TikTok platform over fears it could spy on Americans.
In February, Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that China was considering sending arms and ammunition to Russia for its war in Ukraine, but did not provide evidence to supplement that claim. China vehemently denied the claim.
In his recent interview with Kyodo News, Pottinger said he doubted China would directly supply arms to Russia and that the Xi administration knows such a move would cross a red line.
Supplying arms to Moscow would disrupt China’s relations with the United States and Europe and cripple the Chinese economy, he said.
Pottinger generally has tough stances on China. During his testimony before Congress on China-US relations in February, he called Beijing “stealthily waging” a new Cold War with the United States.
“The CCP should be viewed as a hungry shark that will keep eating until its nose hits a metal barrier,” Pottinger told congressional leaders.
“But they also don’t take it personally when they see divers building a shark cage. To them it’s just business. It’s what they do,” he added. “The more resolute and shameless action we take to defend our national security, the more borders will be respected and the more stable the balance of power will be.”
Pottinger and the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment sent outside of normal business hours.
